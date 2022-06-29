“For #60 in the rankings, Bronny James is looking good!”: NBA fans react to LeBron James’ son looking polished and ready for college basketball

Bronny James has been the talking point of the media for a good couple of years now – he looks ready for the next step.

Anyone associated with LeBron James has the expectations of the world on them. When you have his actual name, then every single move you make is scrutinized. To have a father who’s arguably the greatest basketball player of all time can be both a curse and a blessing. The number of opportunities you get is endless, but the expectations that come along with them are immense.

Since he was 14, Bronny James has been doing the rounds on social media. From him almost dunking a basketball to now windmill slamming it in, he’s come a long way. Just 4 months ago, he was ranked number 30 in the power rankings, but the latest rankings saw him fall dramatically to #60. The Sierra Canyon high schooler will look to improve that if he is serious about playing with his father.

But to a lot of fans, the drop seems unwarranted. He has been in fact, looking a lot more polished than he was a few months ago. If his father wowed the crowd with his raw athleticism and ability to jump out of the gym, Bronny seems to have molded his game around the modern-day player.

Bronny James may not be ready for the NBA just yet – But LeBron James is not worried about that as of now

At the age of 37, LeBron James must surely be considering hanging up his boots. But the chance to play with his son is too near for him to let go so soon. He’s got a few more years in his tank, and if Bronny manages to get into the draft class, doesn’t matter which round, he is getting picked. The chance to draft Bronny and get LeBron for free in a 1=1 deal is too great to pass up.

Despite having Bron as his role model, Jr. seems to have molded his game around another star in the league – Jrue Holiday. He is no James, but he still is a championship-winning elite defender.

His shooting looks on point too, with his form looking like he’s been working with Lethal Shooter. He has nowhere to go but up, and if he does continue growing, we may see the first father-son duo in the league.

