“Bronny’s Won at Life!”: LeBron James Excitedly Talks About Eldest Son After USC Debut

Bronny James has had a rough couple of months. Back in July, Bronny was practicing with his USC teammates when he suffered a cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Throughout the process, his father, LeBron James, was right there to hype him up.

Recently, nearly 5 months after his cardiac arrest, Bronny James made his debut for USC. Taking on Long Beach State, Bronny James came off the bench for USC. In his 16 minutes, the 19-year-old had 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Tonight, after the Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James first chose to talk about his son. He was asked about Bronny’s debut, which resulted in an OT loss. Bron said,

“He’s won at life. Everything else now is just extra credit … The first person out of the James gang to grace a college campus. … That was pretty cool.”

Clearly, LeBron is extremely proud of his son, and why wouldn’t he be? Going through what he did and still recovering and returning to a basketball court within 5 months is impressive.

LeBron James Put Up an Emotional Post for Bronny

Following his USC debut, Bronny was showered with love by near and dear ones. One of the same was none other than his father. We all know when it comes to family, LeBron James is no less than Dominic Toretto. His Instagram post displayed his emotions perfectly. Bron captioned the same,

“Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you”

Seeing your son go through what Bronny did and then return to the court is a miraculous thing. Obviously, LeBron James doesn’t take it for granted, and his emotions clearly display the same.