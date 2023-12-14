“There’s Pros That Can’t Make That Play”: LeBron James Places Son Bryce Maximus’s Passing Prowess Over Professional NBA Players’ Skills

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sits with his wife Savannah James (right), son Bryce Maximus James (left) and his mother Gloria Marie James (left) court side of the between the McDonald’s All American East and the McDonald’s All American West at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has never fallen short when it comes to praising his sons, Bronny and Bryce Maximus James, when it comes to their progression on the basketball court. While his eldest recently made his debut for USC, his second oldest began his junior season of high school hoops back at Sierra Canyon. The progress that he’s made in all aspects of his game has been remarkable to witness and LBJ certainly is impressed as he compared one of his passes to passes made at the professional level.

“Helluva pocket pass Maximus! That’s next level there! Pocket pass ELITE! There’s pros who can’t make that play,” said the Lakers superstar on his Instagram story. Along with the pocket pass, Bryce also had a slew of impressive plays en route to a massive 59 point victory.

The game took place against St Francis de Sale (Australia) at St. Genevieve High School with the final score being 99-40. This places Sierra Canyon at an impressive record of 9-1.

Despite being in his junior season, he’s already received offers from both Ohio State and Duquesne with USC reportedly having an interest in him. According to 247Sports, he’s currently a 3-star recruit.

Bronny James made his debut recently

After going through a tumultuous summer where he suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with USC, Bronny James finally made his collegiate basketball debut. He did so against Long Beach State where USC, who were up by as much as 17 points in the first half, would go on to lose in OT.

Bronny dropped 4 points with his lone field goal coming in the form of a 3-pointer. He played 16 minutes and all 16 were keenly observed by LeBron James from the sideline who couldn’t have been prouder of his eldest son for this accomplishment of his.

Following the game, Bronny addressed the media:

“I just wanted to say I’m thankful for everything. [From] the Mayo Clinic and everything they helped me with, my parents and siblings supporting me through this hard time in my life. I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this. Also, my coach, my teammates and other coaches.”