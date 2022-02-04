“Brooklyn Nets are willing to trade James Harden at the deadline?”: NBA Twitter and Reddit moved hard by Nets superstar seemingly wanting to join Joel Embiid in Philadelphia

James Harden could be on the move if we’re to believe the reports made by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There seems to be no route that leads Brooklyn to any sort of championship success in the near future. It sure did seem like that not long back, though.

The Nets seemed like the superpower of the NBA to beat barely a year ago. James Harden had been newly acquired by the Nets at the time. And for a few months, it seemed like basketball would be the new talk of town.

However, the Beard got injured in unprecedented fashion during the playoffs, proceeding to have to essentially miss their entire series against the Milwaukee Bucks, which they lost.

Kyrie Irving has since gone over to the anti-vaxxer, part-time player side. The Brooklyn-based guard’s decision not to get vaccinated has had the very undesirable effect of turning James Harden against the emerging franchise of the Eastern Conference.

Also Read – Shaq wouldn’t have dunked on me with that spin move! Charles Oakley promises he would’ve held the Lakers legend off.

Reports now suggest that James Harden has a future elsewhere in the NBA. And NBA Reddit and Twitter seem blown away by the possibility that is fast becoming a reality now.

NBA Twitter and Reddit react to James Harden being linked to a move away from the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden’s trade rumors seem to have put Brooklyn Nets fans on suicide watch. It is no secret that without their 3rd superstar, the team will be looked at as exceedingly unlikely contenders.

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn’s James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal. Details on @TheAthletic: https://t.co/asdsGS0Sht — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

Also Read – “Anthony Davis had 9 dunks last night?!”: The Lakers superstar had career-high dunks in the close loss to Los Angeles Clippers

My sources confirm, Shams. — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) February 4, 2022

The Houston #Rockets own the Nets picks through 2027. Rafael Stone masterclass. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 4, 2022

If James Harden does indeed end up leaving Brooklyn, there’s absolutely no doubt that Kyrie Irving will be the guy held responsible for all of this dysfunction in what seemed to be a paradise of offensive play.