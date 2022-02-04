“Anthony Davis had 9 dunks last night?!”: The Lakers superstar had career-high dunks in the close loss to Los Angeles Clippers

In addition to a massive 30-point double-double, Anthony Davis had a career-high 9 dunks against the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

Los Angeles Lakers lost yet another game to the Clippers this season. The absence of LeBron James is no excuse considering the fact that Clippers are without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

It came down to the wire with AD and Reggie Jackson putting up a show towards the end. The Lakers big three have only played a handful of games together. Only a miracle can help them escape the play-in territory this season.

The Lakers’ best play of the night was this set that resulted in an Anthony Davis lob dunk. They cleared out Ariza to prevent a strong-side defender from being able to tag Davis when he rolls to the basket, and Russ timed it perfectly. @Sean_Davi broke it down for @LakersNation pic.twitter.com/jrLgalCuEM — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) February 4, 2022

Also Read: “I don’t know why Lakers were guarding me?! I could not dribble or shoot, I was faking the funk”: Chris Paul expresses his wonder in LeBron James and Frank Vogel’s decision to waste a defender on him

Anthony Davis’ ninth dunk almost won them the game

With just 12.5 on the clock, Westbrook threw it up to AD and he dunked it hard to give the Lakers a 1 point lead. However, Reggie Jackson answered him by hilariously prancing across the court with the ball and a layup of his own.

Davis missed the game-winning jumper but had 30 points, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals for the night. He also had whooping nine dunks which is a career-high for the 8x all-star. Prior to that his single-game high was seven.

Anthony Davis had 9 dunks tonight. That’s his career-high for a single game. He’d never had a game with more than 7. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 4, 2022

He hasn’t been named an all-star this year, the first time since 2014. The former all-star game MVP missed a month due to an MCL sprain and prior to that, he wasn’t having a great season. However, the door is not yet closed. He may replace an injured player.

AD has been phenomenal since his return and if he continues to play this way with LeBron James back, the Lakers might make it to the playoffs after all.

Also Read: “You couldn’t fool the Celtics fans, they have a sense of basketball history and high basketball IQs”: Kevin Garnett reveals taking inspiration from Larry Bird when he decided to don a Celtics jersey