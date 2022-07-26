“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving breaking apart just to rekindle the Lakers vs. Celtics rivalry”: NBA Twitter is excited to revisit the Larry Bird vs Magic Johnson glory days

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been the biggest talking points this offseason because the teams which end up getting them will become a contender automatically.

As hard as it is going to get for the Brooklyn Nets to get the trade value they expect to get back for Durant and Irving before the trade deadline ends, they surely wouldn’t let go of the duo without getting what they deserve.

What would they be losing if they have to force both their future Hall of Famers to stay and run it back again this season? Just one thing – Irving leaving for free next season or for an even lesser value than Russel Westbrook in the mid-season trade window. Doesn’t sound that bad.

KD would almost be of the same value next year if he stays fit. And if the duo decides to pull some stunts to protest their way out of Brooklyn, Nets wouldn’t make it to the Playoffs, right? They most probably wouldn’t make it there anyway if they trade them.

The Nets can take their chances in the belief that neither of those stars can risk sitting out because it will be a massive source of fuel to their already under-fire legacy. But imagine what the teams that are linked to the stars would lose if Brooklyn decides to keep their stars?

ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: https://t.co/eXpn6fRoYl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2022

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving going to Celtics and Lakers could bring reminiscences from the old Magic Johnson and Larry Bird rivalry

Lakers with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Boston Celtics with Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Jayson Tatum, and Kevin Durant will certainly be the favourites to come off their conference. It will reignite the Celtics-Lakers rivalry of the 80s.

The Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all breaking apart just to rekindle the Lakers vs. Celtics rivalry.. now that would be must watch TV!!! I know Adam Silver is praying for that right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/5n4XBX7KzZ — 🪬 Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) July 25, 2022

If these two deals can somehow come true with Cs not losing much in order to get The Slim Reaper besides Jaylen Brown, it will surely take us back to the 80s to those Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar versus Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish and Dennis Johnson games.

Although 37-year-old LeBron might not be left with much time to give us that kind of long-spanning rivalry, even a year or two of these two playing the Finals would bring such gigantic viewership that the game has never seen.

Now it will be interesting to see whether Irving who is reportedly not as desperate to get to LA as he was earlier, would be able to be that way until the trade deadline. And also if the Celtics find a way of getting KD and not lose too much in the process.

A quick note: Both teams have the Championship 17 times in the past.