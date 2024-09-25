Bucks Assistant GM Defends Trading Away Jrue Holiday For Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers to acquire Damian Lillard, but he wouldn’t be in Portland for long, as the Celtics jumped at the opportunity to acquire the veteran. He went on to play a critical role in Boston’s run to the title, while the Bucks floundered and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. In hindsight, parting ways with Holiday for Lillard seems like an error. But not to Milt Newton.

During an appearance on the Hear District podcast, the Bucks’ assistant general manager defended the trade and explained why the former Trail Blazers superstar failed to perform in his debut in Milwaukee. He said,

“You’re going to see an entirely different Dame this season. Last year we got him a day or two before the start of training camp. If you remember, he did not compete that entire summer because he didn’t know where he was going to be, didnt want to get injured.”

Last season, Lillard averaged 24.3 points on 42.4% shooting from the floor, and 35.4% from beyond the arc. It was only the second time in the last 10 campaigns that his scoring average dipped below the 25-point mark.

Newton claimed that the guard’s dip in production was expected as the roster was constructed with Holiday as the starting point guard and their contrasting play styles meant the eight-time All-Star couldn’t perform as well as expected. He said,

“Our team was put together with Jrue in mind. So when we made the change, we had pieces that fit but not collectively for the team that we now have.”

Newton added that the team’s injury issues did not help their cause last season. Lillard missed two of the Bucks’ six games in their playoff series against the Pacers, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined for its entirety.

The Bucks’ assistant general manager believes the team would be unbeatable if the duo and Khris Middleton remain healthy throughout the season. Lillard has been working hard this offseason to ensure he lives up to Newton’s expectations in his second season in Milwaukee.

Lillard is in shape this season

The veteran guard had a terrible offseason last year. He did not train throughout the summer as he was heavily linked with a move to the Heat and did not want to risk getting injured before Miami and Portland reached an agreement.

However, the Heat didn’t cough up what the Trail Blazers wanted and the two parties were at a standstill for months. Finally, in October, the Bucks swooped in and traded for Lillard.

However, he wasn’t in shape when the season commenced and it showed in his performance. To add to his woes, he filed for divorce from his wife Kay’la Hanson, which affected him further.

Lillard made sure he doesn’t repeat his mistakes and has been working hard this offseason. He came into the training camp in terrific shape, outlining his desire to bounce back after a difficult season.

Damian Lillard Returns to Bucks Facility in Great Shape Ahead of Training Camp ⌚️ (via doedoefarms1/IG) pic.twitter.com/NpF8A5B6sV — HoopHive (@_HoopHive) September 21, 2024

The Celtics, 76ers, and Knicks are touted to be the frontrunners to win the Eastern Conference. However, Lillard and the Bucks are looking to spoil their party.