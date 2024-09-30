Bucks HC Doc Rivers Names “Connection of the Team” as the Biggest Challenge Heading into the 2024-25 Season

Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers and General Manager Jon Horst started the Bucks’ Media Day today. Rivers was asked about the biggest challenges that the team will face going into next season. In his assessment, staying healthy till the playoffs would be a big challenge.

But team chemistry will also be a crucial factor to get over the hump. Rivers thinks that that’s something the entire team will have to work on.

He also stated that being dominant throughout the entire season will only be possible if the team stays together. So, health and the team’s tandem will be the Bucks’ biggest challenges this season.

Rivers said, “To me, it’s more about our connection as a team. I believe with what we have returning and what we’re bringing in, we have enough.”

The 62-year-old added that he is aiming for better continuity. As for the team’s structure and availability of talent, he believes that the Bucks have enough to make this a remarkable season.