Doc Rivers Vehemently Dismisses Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

The moment the Milwaukee Bucks’ season came crashing down to its derailment of a finish, it was reported by Shams Charania that Giannis Antetokounmpo was open to being traded. Immediately, the rumors and destinations started flying. Houston, San Antonio, and even Golden State were all mentioned as possible trade partners.

But ever since the announcement two months ago, no trade has happened. That’s because, apparently, Giannis never officially requested a trade. He’s fully committed to being with the Bucks for at least next season and is focused on winning a title with them.

When Giannis’ head coach, Doc Rivers, heard about the trade rumors, he thought they were absurd.

“It’s so ridiculous, and you hear all of this stuff. You don’t like it when you hear it because you know it’s not true… I don’t know how many more times Giannis has to say he wants to be a Buck,” Rivers said on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Doc continued to adamantly say that he loves when stars can stay in one destination for their entire careers, like Steph Curry. So, it sort of frustrated him that people would suggest such an idea. Mainly because that news gets back to the player, which he then has to deal with.

It all reminded Doc of a time when Rajon Rondo was being included in trade rumors when he coached the Boston Celtics. He knew that the rumors were bologna. But the news ultimately found its way to Rondo, and he wasn’t happy about it.

“It was absurd. We had never had any conversations. But Rondo heard it, ya know? And, so, that’s the only thing I don’t like about all this now,” Doc said.

It must be frustrating for both the player and coach to have to deal with that sort of drama. But it’s a part of being in the NBA nowadays. Trade possibilities get the fans excited. Yet the human side of seeing one’s name involved in the rumors can be unfathomable.

Doc Rivers addresses the Giannis trade rumors and the Bucks future: “It’s so ridiculous and you know it’s not true… I don’t know how many times Giannis has to say I want to win a title with the Bucks… this is the best time to win a title in the NBA, there’s no dominant team” pic.twitter.com/o2A96yuzL0 — BucksShowYo (@BucksShowYo) June 17, 2025

Recently, Giannis came out and confirmed that he wants to stay in Milwaukee. While in Brazil last weekend, the Greek Freak had this to say about the rumors. “I hope to be back soon with the Bucks,” Giannis told Eurohoops.

Additionally, when asked about possible trade destinations, Giannis rejected even considering his options. He wants to be a Buck as of now. His loyalty has never wavered from the team, and he seemingly only cares about competing for titles at this point in his career.

With Damian Lillard and Giannis, it feels like the Bucks are capable of beating any team in the NBA in a series. And while we haven’t seen them beat even one opponent in the playoffs so far, freak injuries can excuse the underperformance.

To Simmons, if the Bucks are healthy and have Giannis, the Eastern Conference feels wide open. To Doc, he took it one step further.

“There’s never been a better time in the NBA for you to win a title. Meaning anyone. If things break the right way, there’s no dominant team right now. Oklahoma may become that if they win. But there’s no one you’re scared of in the NBA,” Doc stated.

Big talk coming from a coach who hasn’t won a conference championship since 2010. Despite being given talented rosters and only missing the playoffs once in the past 17 seasons, Doc has only one NBA title to show for it. It’s a testament to how hard it can be to win one. But at the same time, it feels like Rivers has underperformed in the playoffs as a coach.

All in all, it’s great that Giannis wants to stay in Milwaukee, and we agree with Doc that having players play for one team for their entire career is great for the game. But he needs to stop dropping the ball with him on his roster. While a coach can only affect so much throughout a game, he needs to prove to us that he can make proper adjustments in big games.

Until that happens, every season that ends is going to come with Giannis trade speculation. Because this is a player who’s a generational talent, and fans want what’s best for him, which is to finish with multiple rings. We don’t want to watch his career potential rot away yearly up north.