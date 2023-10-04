“Bulls**t Answer”: On the Verge of Bagging $27,455,357, Jordan Poole Bluntly Refuses to Talk About Infamous Draymond Green Punch

Jordan Poole’s scuffle with Draymond Green is one that is very difficult to forget. A devastating punch thrown by Green caused an irreparable rift between the two players. And after the season ended, Poole was cruelly traded away by the Warriors to the Wizards. Set to make $27,455,357 during the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, Jordan recently sat down with the Washington Post for an interview. However, when he realized he’d be asked about the scuffle all over again, he delivered a rather interesting response.

Advertisement

Green’s punch likely came as a boon and a curse for Poole. Of course, no one likes to be smacked in the mouth by a teammate. However, with the young star negotiating a contract extension with Golden State at the time, many believe the punch played a part in him getting a four-year, $128 million deal. Since JP could never forgive Draymond, the franchise was forced into a choice. Clearly, they chose Draymond, as Poole now finds himself in Washington.

Jordan Poole admits he will only give a ‘bulls**t answer’ if he is asked about the Draymond Green incident

Now with a new team, Jordan Poole is ready to move forward. However, because the biggest piece of news surrounding his name is the scuffle, reporters are often found asking about it over and over again. During his time with the Washington Post, he realized this interview would be no different. However, this time, he had a response prepared too, one that maturely yet strongly explained his stance on answering questions on the subject. Here is what the Washington Post wrote.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I don’t even answer those,” the 24-year-old Poole said, politely warning when he knew where I was going by mentioning the words “last” and “year.” “I don’t answer nothing about those. Anything other than that, I’ll talk to you about that. [But] those? Nothing. Just because it’s so far removed now, and they [were] asking all them [questions] last year. You can ask but I’m going to give a very, like, bulls**t answer.”

Admittedly, it is only fair that Jordan Poole has been left sick and tired by this line of questioning. As someone who was wronged by both the former teammate and the franchise, rubbing salt in his very recent wound doesn’t quite deserve a mature response. Yet, the star has been patient with the media so far, something he deserves a world of credit for.

Poole’s trade helped the Warriors sign Green to a $100,000,000 deal

It was no secret that Draymond Green was due for a new contract himself. Given the Warriors’ cap restraints, it was hard for the franchise to get him the money he wanted. But, following Poole’s trade, the franchise swiftly signed their four-time champion to a $100,000,000 contract, paid over four years.

That said, this trade hasn’t just been good for Draymond Green. After all, the Warriors had a dearth of scorers ahead of Poole that would only limit him. On the other hand, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. shared on Media Day how he would allow Poole to play ‘freely’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1709069863136666082?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Could there be a Poole revenge season on the horizon? And if so, will the Warriors live to regret this trade?