“But Will Get In There And Fight”: Hakeem Olajuwon’s 1988 Message to Rockets Front Office After 1st Round Loss to Mavericks

The indomitable spirit of Hakeem Olajuwon became public knowledge after a humiliating playoff series defeat in 1988. Despite his best efforts, the Houston Rockets lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the conference knockouts. It marked a defining moment as the 1st overall pick of the 1984 draft class sent a message to the franchise’s front office, declaring his demands.

The Rockets had qualified for the playoffs after securing the sixth spot in the West to face the third seed holder Mavs. The team’s fourth consecutive postseason run started with a defeat before a comeback win in Game 2 tied the series. Yet, a devastating defeat in the following match broke their momentum as the franchise lost 3-1 in the first round.

The humiliation frustrated Olajuwon as he said, “That is for the management to decide – they should know what to do”. Raising concerns about their ambition, the 7″ center demanded,

“If they want to win the championship, we have to get a complete team. We need guys who will not just play, but will get in there and fight”.

His bitterness was partly spurred by the roster’s shortcomings despite his magnificent performances throughout the four matches. Averaging 37.5 points per game, 16.8 rebounds per game, 2.3 steals per game, and 2.8 blocks per game, Olajuwon led the round in each of these categories. During the elimination game in particular, he attempted to tie the series by registering 40 points and 15 rebounds but failed eventually.

So, the lack of output from the rest of the Rockets squad is what disappointed the star man. Other than Olajuwon, only two of his teammates averaged double digits in points per game compared to the Mavs’ six. The Rockets’ Sleepy Floyd played a key role as the number two, leading the series in assists per game (8.5) but was no match for the opposition in the end.

Thus, Olajuwon’s anger was justified on that occasion and was vocal about several team issues throughout the campaign. The organization’s sustained mediocrity frustrated him he desired to aim higher. Yet, his antics of openly expressing his demands were unprecedented at that time. This majorly contributed to paving the way for the upcoming generation to do the same.

How did the Houston Rockets respond to the comments of Hakeem Olajuwon?

Soon after the exit from the playoffs, the franchise fired their then-head coach Bill Fitch. Other than the team’s ongoing miserable form, the decision was also spurred by his long-standing problems with Olajuwon. Yet, the organization failed to build on that foundation. Their first-round exits continued till 1991 before failing to even reach the playoffs in the following campaign.

This dismal period became a blessing in disguise as the franchise recruited Rudy Tomjanovich as their head coach. In his full first season in charge, the Rockets reached the conference semi-finals, giving rise to a new era. The team built on that success to win its first-ever NBA championship in 1994. Against the odds, they retained the title in the following season, displaying their on-court dominance.

Throughout this phase, Olajuwon remained an integral part as his 1993-94 set a benchmark in the history of the NBA. Averaging 27.3 points per game, 11.9 rebounds per game, and 3.7 blocks per game, he won the MVP, the DPOY, and the FMVP in a single campaign. In the following season, The Dream managed to retain his form as he secured the FMVP award in the process of winning his second ring,

Thus, his perseverance paid off in the end as the Rockets made the headlines for breaking the Chicago Bulls’ dominance. His gameplay and consistency continue to inspire the aspirants as he answered the doubters with silverware before leaving the hardwood.