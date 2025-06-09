Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Worked Out With Hakeem Olajuwon Prior To Being “Embarrassed” By Him In 1995

Shaquille O’Neal has a history of criticizing the lack of intensity and physicality in today’s NBA. Ahead of Game 2 of the Pacers vs. Thunder Finals, he revisited the topic, calling out players for showing no animosity toward each other. He also took a trip down memory lane to share an incident involving Hakeem Olajuwon.

“What I don’t like about these finals is that there ain’t no animosity here. I want to see some [elbows]. I heard the Pacers coaching staff talk about OKC, and they were super complimentary,” he said.

Kenny Smith pushed back against Shaq’s critique, arguing that that level of “animosity” develops from frequently playing rivals in high-stakes, meaningful games. “The animosity comes from teams that have already faced each other multiple times. But this is the first time these teams are really playing for something consequential.” Shaq, however, wasn’t willing to back down.

He compared the 2025 Finals to the 1995 Finals, when his Orlando Magic faced Smith’s Houston Rockets, recalling the real hostility he experienced playing against Olajuwon.

“When we played y’all in the Finals, Hakeem Olajuwon was my guy. I worked out with him in the summer; we had the same agent, and he embarrassed me. So now, whoever I play in the finals is going to get this work,” Shaq admitted.

That admission stings quite a bit when you consider the context. Olajuwon dominated the series, averaging 32.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists across four games, while Shaq posted 28 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

Both players delivered excellent numbers, but Olajuwon’s performance propelled Houston to a four-game sweep. The Rockets’ star also averaged two blocks and two steals per game, shooting an efficient 48.3%. Shaq’s impressive 59.5% shooting wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

“Diesel” later reflected on how Olajuwon sharpened his competitive edge. In a 2024 interview, he praised his former rival. “Just him being one of the best ever. I realized that to be the best, you have to beat the best. That year, we faced off, and the best won out. It just made me a much stronger competitor,“ he said.

Taking the mantle away from the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, who returned midway after his 18-month baseball venture, distracted him. He stated that Orlando’s post-victory partying cost them the Finals.

Shaq told Jason and Travis Kelce, “We went to restaurants … standing ovations … jumping on private planes … partying. But [Olajuwon] taught me never to celebrate too early,” and Shaq said that lesson stayed with him during his future championship runs.

Looking back, Shaq called Olajuwon “the guy that taught me the most valuable lesson”—that hard work and humility are crucial when a team starts to lose its edge. He said those lessons fueled his four NBA titles and three Finals MVP awards. Facing Hakeem taught Shaq the importance of preparation, respect, and playing with hunger, no matter past achievements.

Shaq’s message to modern NBA stars is clear: Finals demand intensity, growth, and respect earned on the court, not off-court drama or empty compliments. When Shaq talks about “animosity,” he means fire.

That fire was ignited for him back in 1995—thanks to Olajuwon’s mastery, which still resonates in Shaq’s commentary and thoughts [rent free].