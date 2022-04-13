“Byron Scott would tell me Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stories”: When Kobe Bryant detailed his brotherly relationship with Scott in his book ‘Mamba Mentality’

Kobe Bryant talked about his intimate and brother-type relationship with his Lakers teammate and future coach, Byron Scott.

Kobe Bryant seems to have a lot of his most interesting stories from his earlier days with the Los Angeles Lakers take place in their team bus. Whether it was him and Shaquille O’Neal mooning Kings fans in 2002 or him trying to spit bars in the back of the bus with Shaq, a certified platinum recording artist, during his rookie season, Kobe had fond memories on his team bus.

One person who became a mentor of sorts for Kobe Bryant early on was Byron Scott. Scott would go on to coach Kobe in his final seasons as a Los Angeles Laker, bringing everything back full circle.

Scott took Bryant under his wing, even saying on video during the latter’s rookie season that he felt like a father towards him, calling him ‘Showboat’ for his high-flying antics.

Fast-forward 20 years and Scott was the one who was on the sidelines for Kobe’s historic 60-point farewell game. Him giving the soon-to-be retired 5x champ leeway during games is what eventually got him fired but given the bond he shared with Bryant, Scott was more than just happy with how one of his closest friends exited the league.

Kobe Bryant on Byron Scott in his book.

Kobe Bryant released one of the best basketball books of all time in ‘The Mamba Mentality: How I Play’ in 2018. A riveting read that gave the inside scoop on one of the most calculating players to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood.

In the book, readers understand get more than just a glimpse of what ‘Mamba Mentality’ means but also see a side of Kobe Bryant that most of the public wasn’t privy to.

While it was understood that Kobe shared a great relationship with Byron Scott, he established just how close they were in a beautiful excerpt from his book.

“During my rookie season, Byron and I would talk. A lot. He would share veteran stories with, tell me about Magic, Kareem, and series they played together. He shared a lot of historical knowledge with me. He also gave me the low-down on how to cover certain shooting guards. Specifically, he worked with me on how to chase players around screens and other tactical elements of NBA defense.”

“Outside of that, Byron schooled me time management- how to make the most of each and every day. When Byron came back to coach the Lakers in the last years of my career, we were like brothers. We picked up our conversations and relationship right where we had left off. Suffice to say, it was great to have him back on the sideline.”