Byron Scott Reveals Michael Jordan Started Long Shorts Trend in NBA to “Cover That North Carolina Blue”

One of the greatest basketball players in history is a North Carolina Tar Heel, a fact that he has always proudly displayed. As many fans know, Michael Jordan used to wear his UNC shorts under his Bulls shorts once he reached the NBA, but what many people don’t realize is that this superstition led to a league-wide fashion trend that still persists today.

On a recent episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break, the topic turned to which player is responsible for the move away from short shorts to the longer, baggier shorts that today’s players wear. The former Lakers player and coach revealed that it was Jordan who kickstarted the trend.

“MJ started that, ’cause he wanted to wear his North Carolina shorts under them, and they were too long, they were sticking out. So they increased the Chicago Bulls shorts longer just so it could cover that North Carolina blue.”

The superstition apparently worked pretty well, as Jordan went on to win six NBA championships while becoming the most famous athlete in the world. Even though he retired almost 20 years ago, MJ’s star still shines bright. Whether it’s in the GOAT debate or for the way his Air Jordans and Jumpman brand have become the most iconic product and logo in sports, MJ’s influence on the game is still felt today.

Jordan has stayed in the public consciousness through The Last Dance, a documentary about his final championship-winning Bulls team that premiered in 2020. Air, the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie that chronicled MJ’s game-changing decision to sign with Nike after turning pro, also helped bring to light how Jordan changed the NBA.

Michael Jordan is still the most iconic athlete in sports history

Jordan has become a billionaire and a business icon largely through his Air Jordan shoe line. Even today, Jordans are the most collectible and popular shoes on the planet, with players such as Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum rocking them on a consistent basis.

Jordan’s presence is still felt in Chapel Hill. At Tar Heels home games, the crowd is encouraged to show off their Jordans during timeouts, with one lucky fan winning a custom pair each game. Jordan is also the final person shown in a montage of Tar Heel greats before each home tip-off, and his “this is Carolina basketball” never fails to whip the crowd into a frenzy.

Fashion has become a huge part of NBA culture, from players’ pre-game fits to the prevalence of City Edition uniforms around the league. From his shoes to his shorts, Jordan is the one who started it all.