“Cade Cunningham’s Game Is Much More LeBron-Esque Than Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayless Attempts To Justify Cade Cunningham Calling Lakers Star The NBA GOAT Over MJ

Cade Cunningham recently weighed in on the NBA GOAT debate picking LeBron James over Michael Jordan, something Skip Bayless had trouble understanding.

Cunningham went number one overall in this year’s NBA draft after having an incredible freshman year at Oklahoma State. Everyone had him coming number one off the board, and the Pistons are hoping that he can become their franchise star to rebuild around.

As an NBA player, you’re going to get involved in the NBA GOAT debate, and Cade Cunningham decided that he would roll with LeBron James over Michael Jordan.

Cade Cunningham has LeBron over MJ as the GOAT 🐐👀 pic.twitter.com/BxAy8GxddC — ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2021

Skip Bayless Tries To Come To Terms With Cade Cunningham Picking LeBron James Over Michael Jordan

Cade Cunningham is definitely an all-round player, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 rebounds per game. Cunningham definitely mirrors LeBron a lot in that way because of the way he can do everything on the court.

That may be the justification Skip Bayless used to give by Cunningham picking LeBron over MJ. Skip is known for being a notorious LeBron hater, picking MJ over him in every possible conversation that is possible.

So, when he found out that Cade was on LeBron’s side, what was his response? Well, surprisngly muted coming from Skip as he may have even complimented Cade in the process.

It’s hard for me to go with Cade on this one, because he’s admitting he wasn’t even around to appreciate Jordan. But I do get that his game is much more LeBron-esque than MJ. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/Qg25hDNfMy — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 18, 2021

It’s a tough debate to have, but kudos to Cade for picking a side. On one hand, you have a six-time winning NBA champion with two different three-peats, and on the other side you have the definition of consistency, the high school prodigy and a four-time NBA champ who can do it all.

The debate will rage on till the day the NBA ends, but nobody should fault Cade for picking one side. He made his decision just like everyone has.

