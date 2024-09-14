Caitlin Clark Admits She Needs to “Keep Her Emotions in Check” After Picking Up 6th Technical of the Season

Throughout her rookie season, Caitlin Clark has delivered historic performances, carrying the Indiana Fever to a .5oo record. However, with two games remaining, she finds herself one technical foul away from a suspension.

The 22-year-old picked up her sixth technical of the season during Indiana’s 74-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces yesterday. The call came during the 1st quarter when Caitlin Clark responded to her second personal foul by stepping away from the court and smacking the base of the basket with both hands.

The WNBA’s single-season assist leader touched on her reaction in the post-game press conference. “Well, I mean, they’re never gonna overturn that. It’s just one of the rules of the game…It is what it is. That’s why, I mean, I tried to get my last one taken away. They just didn’t take it away,” Clark shared.

Her post-game press conference yesterday also showed shades of her discontentment with the officiating this season. She believed that three of her six technical fouls had come in questionable situations, including two instances where Clark was punished for hitting the stanchion.

“So I think I could have done a better job keeping my emotions in check, but at the same time, like, really?” the All-Star concluded.

Asked Caitlin Clark about her 6th tech this year: “It’s crazy” — “They’re never gonna overturn that. It’s just one of the rules… I think I could’ve done a better job keeping my emotions in check, but at the same time, really?” pic.twitter.com/iJX9Fu5QSA — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) September 14, 2024

In August, Clark broke the WNBA record for most assists by a rookie during a game against Seattle. However, the same game would also see her pick up her fifth technical after she hit the stanchion of the basket. Caitlin Clark admitted that her frustration could be better managed, but she didn’t believe that her actions warranted a technical.

Her first season in the league has been peppered with some unsportsmanlike conduct and unfair officiating. Not only have several WNBA stars criticized or invalidated Clark’s accomplishments, but the rookie has also faced a higher level of physicality from the league.

In early June, the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball spoke about how she feels targeted in the league. Caitlin stated, “I think everybody is physical with me, they get away with things that probably other people don’t get away with.”

Nonetheless, as Caitlin Clark herself stated, it is what it is. Now, one of the highest-profile players in WNBA history is one technical away from a one-game suspension. With the Fever just two games away from the postseason, Clark only needs to stay out of foul trouble against the Dallas Wings on Monday. Once the playoffs begin though, the technical foul rule will be reset, and Caitlin will be able to play more aggressively again.