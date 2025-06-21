Dawn Staley Breaks Down Why Caitlin Clark’s Passing, Not Shooting, Makes Her ‘Most Dangerous’

Apr 4, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley (left) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark pose react after being selected as the AP Coach and Player of the Year at a press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As loud as the hate Caitlin Clark receives is, the love is just as loud. Those who compete with and against the Indiana Fever star recognize her greatness. Her popularity began during her four years at the University of Iowa. One of the greatest coaches in the history of women’s basketball gave Clark praise that she hasn’t given any other player.

Although Clark fell short of winning a National Championship in college, she still put forth amazing performances. Two of those outstanding outings came against South Carolina, coached by the great Dawn Staley.

In all her years of coaching, she has a good grasp of how to scout opposing players. Clark, on the other hand, raised challenges unlike any other.

“We only played against Caitlin twice, and both times she had over 30 [points],” Staley said on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast. “She’s probably the most difficult to scout. She can beat you in a variety of ways.”

Those two games came on the biggest stage in the NCAA Tournament. In Clark’s first battle against Staley, the two duelled in the Final Four in 2023. Clark finished with 41 points while leading Iowa to the victory and a National Championship appearance.

The second instance came a year later, this time in the National Championship game. She finished with a game-high 30 points in a disappointing losing effort. Clark’s ability to put the ball in the basket is a thing of beauty. However, Staley doesn’t believe that’s what makes her such a threat.

“The most dangerous thing of Caitlin Clark is her passing ability. Her ability to make other people better,” Staley revealed. “That was our emphasis when we won in the Finals last year. Caitlin Clark is going to get 30 [points], but she can’t have 12 assists.”

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year can get the crowd on their feet with logo three-point shots. However, once she gets her teammates involved, it leads to an avalanche that few teams can overcome.

Clark reads the game more profoundly than fans give her credit for. Her highlight plays will be what attracts the views and clicks on social media, but her basketball IQ is on full display each game. Coaches such as Staley are aware of this ability of Clark’s, which has changed their approach to preparing when it comes to facing her.

The three-time championship-winning coach holds Clark in high regard as a player. She can’t understate what the 23-year-old has done for women’s basketball at her young age. Many people are becoming fans of the game through the recognition Clark is providing.

“She brought more eyeballs to our game… But they found out that there’s more really great players in our game,” Staley proclaimed.

Clark’s impact on women’s basketball continues to be felt every single day. As she continues to expand her game, there is no telling the lengths her greatness could truly reach.