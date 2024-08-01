mobile app bar

Caitlin Clark Hyping Up Crowd at Jordan Davis’ Concert Has Fans in Splits

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Caitlin Clark Hyping Up Crowd at Jordan Davis’ Concert Has Fans in Splits

Caitlin Clark. Credit:
© Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark was surprisingly not included on the squad representing the USA at the 2024 Olympics. However, she used this opportunity to rejuvenate during the 2024 WNBA mid-season break. She took some much-needed time off the court and finally returned to Indiana to prepare for the second half of the season.

Clark’s not participating in the three-point contest during the 2024 All-Star Weekend was a shock. However, the Indiana Fever rookie claimed she required a break after playing basketball constantly for almost a year. The 22-year-old used these few days off but has quickly made it back in time for the mid-season training camp ahead of the second half of the campaign.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Indiana Fever (@indianafever)

Seems like the sharpshooter is still in a holiday mood as she made her way to Jordan Davis’ concert after practice. As seen in multiple videos floating on social media, Davis invited Clark and her teammate Lexie Hull to the stage as a showstopper. The rookie was also seen amping the crowd up.

Fans from all over the world reacted to the video as soon as it was posted on X. Avid supporters of the Rookie of the Year contender couldn’t help but notice her signature clap that she usually does to hype the crowd up.

Other users were also happy to see her getting the attention that she deserved.

As the Olympic Games go on, Clark’s focus will be improving her side’s season. Currently 7th, with an 11-15 record, she will aim to lead the Indy side up a few spots in the standings.

She has had a historic performance to kick-start her professional career, averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game through the first 26 games. But the 6ft 2 guard will aim to up the ante, as she and the Fever still have a lot to fight for.

A well-rested Clark could spell trouble for the league, as she will aim to solidify her ROTY status, push for an All-WNBA spot, and lead her Fever side to the playoffs as well. Will the rookie manage to tick off all her goals? Stay tuned to find out.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, a seasoned NBA &amp; Tennis journalist, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His journey from admiring Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal instilled a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,000+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these