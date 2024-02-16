Caitlin Clark Kobe Bryant: What Is The Link Between The Iowa Star And The Lakers Legend?

The name of Kobe Bryant has transcended eras as it continues to stand for excellence on the basketball court. So, when Caitlin Clark created history by becoming the all-time leader in scoring in the DI women’s college basketball circuit, there arose question marks over the potential link between the 5x NBA champion and the Iowa Hawkeyes star.

Advertisement

In the recent 106-89 win against the Michigan Wolverines, the 6ft youngster broke the long-standing record with her 3,528th point. In the process of reaching the milestone, the point guard embraced the Nike Kobe 5 Protro Bruce Lee, raising concerns over a possible connection.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickDePaula/status/1758335411028463788?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Despite the interest, there remained no direct alleged link between the basketball stars. Clark evidently wore the shoes out of her admiration for the 18x All-Star while showcasing her Kobe sneaker collection. The Iowa-born has been wearing the sneaker line for a while with the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita catching the limelight in a recent game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YahooSports/status/1756748066848170379?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Her actions have boosted her status as an influential ambassador of the brand. The 2023 AP Player of the Year even donated her Nike Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch to a young supporter a couple of days ago. “It was her first ever Iowa basketball game. I’m sure she will wanna comeback for a lot more now,” the NCAA star later mentioned.

Therefore, Clark has embodied the spirit of Black Mamba through her efforts on and off the court. While trusting the late great’s legacy for the biggest occasion of her career, she has kept the respect for the 2008 MVP alive. Her generosity mixed with her competitive nature has turned her into a model representative of the brand while establishing a unique link.

Advertisement

The legacy of Kobe Bryant continues to shine bright in women’s basketball

The 6ft 6″ shooting guard served as a major advocate of the sport ever since retiring from the NBA. The 2x Finals MVP showcased his faith in the growth and shouldered the responsibility of improving the popularity of the game. To attain this goal, the Philadelphia-born even started his daughter Gigi’s basketball career at an early age.

The respect Kobe receives to this day remains justified and deserved. Clark is just one of the several names in the circuit who embrace the Kobe brand while showcasing their prowess. Interestingly, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, continues to celebrate each such occasion, keeping the legacy alive.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DavidEickholt/status/1642944018974752794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So, the enduring tale of the Black Mamba irresistibly shapes while enriching the careers of rising stars. His commitment and work ethic toward the game remains a one-of-a-kind benchmark. As a result, the end goal for the aspirants stays far-fetched.