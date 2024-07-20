Caitlin Clark Reminisces Over Her 60 Piece In High School

The standout performances of Caitlin Clark with the Iowa Hawkeyes turned her into a global phenomenon. To her delight, this stardom has only increased by folds since stepping foot into the WNBA. However, the 22-year-old had been flaunting her skill from long before this. Recently, she reminisced about one such moment from her high school years.

During Clark’s appearance on the WNBA Orange Carpet, the sports media company, TheScore, asked her about her all-time career-high points in a single game. In response, the Indiana Fever star immediately referenced her teenage heroics, stating,

“60 points. Junior year of high school”.

Following this, Clark even backed this performance to compete with the career high of the rest of the WNBA players. Showing faith in her high school display, she mentioned, “It’s probably gotta be up there you would think. I don’t know. Somebody else might be able to beat me”.

Clark’s confidence stemmed from the records she broke while reaching the 60-point mark against Mason City in 2019. Representing the Dowling Catholic, she went 13-17 from beyond the arc and 18-28 from the floor, setting the record for the most points in a single game by a Dowling player. Additionally, her performance was the second highest in a single game in Iowa’s five-on-five girls’ basketball history.

Shortly after her standout display led her team to victory, Clark expressed her shock publicly. Reflecting on her historical performance, she told ABC Local, “I never really looked up there and realized how many I had. It must have just kept building up and stuff. I mean, I never would have imagined I would score 60 points, so it’s kinda unbelievable for me, but it’s a pretty cool thing to do.”

This showcased how Clark began planting the seeds of her success early on. More importantly, she was branching out her prowess in other sports fields, captivating the attention of Iowa natives.

Caitlin Clark also excelled in soccer

A few days ago, an Instagram clip from sports content creator Franki Hrelja started making rounds. It showcased Clark’s lesser-known soccer career during her freshman year at Dowling. Shedding light on the WNBA rookie’s soccer skills, the creator narrated,

“When Caitlin was a freshman at the Downing Catholic, Iowa back in 2017, she scored 26 goals on Varsity in only six games! And Clark was the only freshman in Iowa to be First-Team All-State. Now the reason why Caitlin missed so much of the soccer season was because she was busy winning a gold medal with the U-16 national hoops team in Argentina”.

This captured how Clark understood the path to success from a young age. During her teenage years, she applied her knowledge to excel in various fields. Over time, she became more focused and channeled her skills into becoming exceptional in one area. As a result, the young athlete aptly embodies Miyamoto Musashi’s philosophy of “If you know the way broadly, you will see it in everything”.