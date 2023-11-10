Caitlin Clark Shoes: Iowa Hawkeye Rocks Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch Enroute 44 Point Against Virginia Tech

Caitlin Clark’s monster 44-point performance against the Virginia Tech Hokies meant that the Iowa Hawkeyes are now off to a 2-0 winning start to their Big 10 season. This was Clark’s 2nd big performance in a matter of days, as she returned with a double-double in the season opener against Fairleigh Dickinson. This time around, Clark produced 44 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, and had a total of 31 shots on the night.

Clark, who is known to have a long-term NIL deal with Nike, was spotted sporting the Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch sneakers that are set to hit the market in December 2023. The Athletic posted a clip on Twitter in which the 21-year-old was seen wearing the shoes before the game. Clark’s deal with Nike means that she has early access to the heavily anticipated sneakers.

The Kobe 6 Protro was originally inspired by a 2010 Christmas Day colorway and the Reverse Grinch version was expected for close to 2 years. Clark was seen wearing the shoes on a night that eventually proved iconic.

Clark finished just 2 points shy of her career-high and had a total of 17 free throws on the night, converting 13. The game had proved to be close in the first half but Iowa and Caitlin Clark took charge in the 2nd. They returned in the third quarter with a 3-point lead and looked comfortable despite the close margin.

Clark was seen wearing the Reverse Grinches just days after Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, gifted the same shoes to both the Men’s and the Women’s Basketball teams of the USC Trojans. The gift was graciously received, with Boogie Ellis claiming that the entire team “truly appreciated” the gesture and the support, according to Sports Illustrated.

Caitlin Clark continues a close association with Kobe Protro Sneakers

This is hardly the first time Clark has been seen sporting Kobe Protro sneakers. Just last season, she was seen wearing the crimson Kobe 6 Protro Grinch for a couple of games.

The shoes feature minor technological upgrades on the iconic Kobe 6 that Bryant wore during the 2008-09 season and were released in 2010.

That, however, is in addition to Clark’s NCAA Tournament run during March Madness earlier this year. The 21-year-old scored 191 points through the tournament while wearing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro ‘Bruce Lee’ version. The yellow and black sneakers were released in limited quantity in 2020, and now routinely sell on the internet for up to $600.