Donald Trump Claims He Could Beat Pro Golfers, According to A Congressional Candidate

Aug 11, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Former President Donald Trump holds papers showing the projections for the 2024 republican candidate primary polls during the first round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Trump‘s love for golf is unconditional and that is one of the reasons why the former US President is seen hitting the ranges at various golf courses. But does the 77-year-old presidential candidate have the skills to defeat pro golfers? Well, an associate and the running Congressional candidate Brian Jack, just confirmed that the former POTUS had already achieved that feat.

During a rally in Rome, Jack asserted that the former US President shot a round of 70 beating two pro golfers. As quoted by Media ITE, Jack said,

“I’m not sure if I should say this. But just a few weeks ago, President Trump put to shame two professional golfers. I ain’t gonna mention their names, but just know he shot a 70 on 18 holes.”

Trump’s interest in golf also led his Bedminster-based golf course to host the PGA Championship in 2022. However, after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in 2021, the PGA Tour decided not to host any of its events on his courses. The said course did host the LIV Golf Bedminster for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023.

When Donald Trump claimed to shoot 67 for a win at the Senior Club Championship

In August 2023, the former US President took to his social media to announce that he had won the Senior Club Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The 77-year-old reported scoring a round of 67 to win one of the many club events he had already had his name on.

However, during that time Trump was dealing with four accusation charges. In his post, the former US President wrote,

“I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67” As Trump concluded his post, he wrote, “For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete – I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!”



Donald Trump has a 2.8 handicap score, which means the former US President has some great skills. His claim of being ‘no hanky/lanky’ would require more proof. It will be interesting to see if the 77-year-old comes out to give evidence for the same!