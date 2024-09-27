Caitlin Clark Should Receive “Gratitude” Says Stephen A. Smith, Draws Comparisons to Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson

Caitlin Clark’s rookie season has reached its conclusion. The Indiana Fever star could not lead her team past the Connecticut Sun in their first-round playoff matchup, thus bringing an all-time rookie season to an abrupt end.

Advertisement

However, Stephen A. Smith proclaims that Clark deserves gratitude for what she was able to accomplish during her season in the WNBA. He also likened the Iowa alum to Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Smith took to First Take, where he passionately spoke about Clark’s tremendous rookie campaign. He said,

“When I think about Caitlin Clark the operative word that comes to my mind is gratitude… That’s not to take away from anybody else… You think NBA players shouldn’t be thankful to Magic Johnson? You think NBA players shouldn’t be thankful to Michael Jordan? There were great players that were in the sport before they ever arrived. But it was when those brothers arrived that it took on an extra dimension,” Smith said.

The NBA witnessed a significant boom in popularity following the entry of Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. Clark’s ascension in the WNBA has had quite a similar effect.

Smith argued that giving Clark the recognition she deserves, while respecting the greats of the past, isn’t mutually exclusive. On the contrary, he provided proven facts to dispel the narratives against Clark’s profound impact on the sport.

In Clark’s first season, the Fever set WNBA records in attendance with an average of 17,035 fans at home and 15,000 on the road. Additionally, attendance across the entire league was up 50 percent.

According to Fanatics, WNBA merchandising has also jumped up an absurd 450 percent. The most sold jersey is none other than Clark.

Clark’s impact on par with legendary women’s athletes

During the discussion regarding Clark’s rookie season, co-host, Chiney Ogwumike made a bold take revolving around the Fever guard’s season.

Chiney argued that what Clark was able to do, moved the needle for women’s basketball similarly to two women’s athletes in their respective sports. She said,

“The only other athletes that I can see recently – the past generation to have moved the needle like this, maybe Serena Williams… Simone Biles. Now the difference is: Caitlin has yet to win.”

"The only other athletes that I can see recently – the past generation to have moved the needle like this, maybe Serena Williams… Simone Biles. Now the difference is: Caitlin has yet to win." Chiney Ogwumike on Caitlin Clark's rookie season 🗣️pic.twitter.com/RIU8NPisWq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2024

Chiney praised Clark for transcending her sport, similar to what Williams and Biles did when they broke through. However, Smith could not agree. He lobbied one major difference that set Clark apart from Chiney’s comparison.

Williams and Biles are stars in individual sports. Therefore, the attention is solely on them. Clark brought attention to the entire WNBA. Smith believed this to be the difference maker, and once again likened Clark’s impact on the WNBA to that of Jordan and Magic on the NBA in the ’80s.

In just one season, Clark has completely changed the face of women’s basketball.