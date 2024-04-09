“Cal and Deion Sanders in the Same Category”: DeMarcus Cousins Showers College Coach Before ‘New Chapter’ in Arkansas

3x Naismith College Coach of the Year, John Calipari boasted a solid resume at the University of Kentucky. The 2012 NCAA Division I champ recently received a jolt when the Oakland Grand Grizzlies defeated his team in a major upset. The first-round loss prompted Calipari to make a record deal to go to the Arkansas Razorbacks after spending 15 years with the Wildcats. In that wake, Calipari’s former pupil DeMarcus Cousins touched upon the greatness of the former UK coach.

Boogie spent his sole NCAA season with Calipari and his Kentucky Wildcats. During a recent edition of the Bully Ball podcast, Cousins likened John Calipari to NCAA DIV I Colorado Buffaloes’ football Head Coach Deion Sanders. The duo of Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders created waves in September last year when their Buffaloes won three in a row to begin the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Football season. Thus, the former Kings superstar compared the impact of Coach Prime in college football to Coach Cal’s impact in collegiate basketball.

“I put Cal and Deion Sanders in the same category. Deion has the “prime” effect, we’ve seen what it has done for not just the program, but the entire city of Colorado. Well, the entire state of Colorado. We’ve seen what is done. It’s the same thing with Calipari, Arkansas will now be the hotspot,” DeMarcus Cousins told Rachel Nichols and analyst Amir Elhassan.

Thus, for Boogie, the Razorbacks are going to become a lucrative option for the top prospects from now on because of Coach Cal’s magnetic influence. Thus, the Arkansas men’s basketball HC can lift the program in his first year. Cousins also predicted Arkansas to be the hot bed of stars and celebrities from next year. As for the Wildcats, UK’s former alum has a sweet solution.

DeMarcus Cousins suggests Rajon Rondo as the new NCAA HC

Former Lakers PG Rajon Rondo’s former teammate endorsed him as the next head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. A few days ago, Boogie and Rachel Nichols got on a video call with Rajon Rondo, who revealed that he is currently completing a degree from the University of Kentucky. The former Wildcats Guard, who played for the Wildcats program from 2004 to 2006, also expressed his interest in coaching ventures in the future. However, currently, he has parenting commitments towards his daughter. But despite that, his former Kings teammate insisted that he should spearhead the Wildcats program.

“I honestly think Rajon Rondo is perfect for this. Obviously, A Kentucky Kid. He played at Kentucky. He is an alumni,” Cousins told Rachel Nichols and Elhassan.

The endorsement isn’t surprising considering how both former Kings players spent their college career with the Kentucky Wildcats.