Deion Sanders, Brett Favre React As Troy Aikman Gets an “Oil Change” For His Blood To Slow His Aging

At 58, Troy Aikman looks like he could still sling it on Sundays, and it’s not a surprise. The Hall of Famer is one of those guys who has been aging in reverse. Sure, he must be hitting the gym regularly and maintaining a healthy diet, but according to his latest Instagram post, he’s also tapping into something far more advanced. He humorously called it an “oil change” for his blood.

Recently, Aikman shared a photo of himself at Next Health, a longevity clinic founded by Dr. Darshan Shah, where he underwent a treatment called Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). In the picture, the legendary NFL quarterback is laid back, needles in his arm, with Dr. Shah standing beside him. Troy shared what the visit was all about in the caption.

“Spent the day at NextHealth, a clinic Dr. Shah founded about a decade ago to optimize health and longevity. One of the treatments — Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) — an ‘oil change’ for your blood which is designed to reduce inflammation, slow the aging process and support overall well-being.”

A post shared by troy (@troyaikman)

So, what exactly is TPE? In simple terms, it’s a procedure where the plasma from your blood is removed, which contains inflammatory markers, toxins, and damaged proteins. This is filtered out and then replaced with a clean solution like albumin.

It was originally used to treat autoimmune conditions, but it’s now picking up steam in the elite health and wellness world. It’s biohacking at its core, but with a medical backbone.

And that’s where Dr. Darshan Shah comes in, who is a board-certified surgeon turned wellness entrepreneur with the mission to blend cutting-edge science with proactive self-care. Clearly, Troy Aikman is on board. And the former QB also received words of encouragement from some football legends.

“My Man!!!! Love ya man,” commented Deion Sanders under Aikman’s post, bringing that trademark energy. Brett Favre also added, “Awesome Troy. You look great brother!!”

Troy Aikman’s oil change has some suitors it seems pic.twitter.com/BCL53udC6c — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) May 23, 2025

The Cowboys legend, however, didn’t reveal how often he does TPE or what results he’s seen firsthand. That said, if the photo is any indication, it’s hard to argue with the glow. For a guy nearly 60, Troy looks much younger and seems to feel it, too.

So, whether you buy into longevity clinics or not, one thing’s clear: Troy Aikman is playing the long game. And as always, he’s staying ahead of the curve — blood filter and all.