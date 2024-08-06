Calling Cap On LeBron James Is JJ Redick’s ‘Greatest Moment’ In His Podcast Run

We are currently in a day and age where podcasts have taken over social media. Celebrities coming onto shows, dropping their guard, and having candid conversations about their life has become the new norm.

JJ Redick’s Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James has been one of the latest additions to the mix. Sharing the screen with LBJ is an achievement in itself, but is it JJ’s ‘greatest moment’ in his podcast run?

Actor and comedian, Hasan Minhaj, sat down with Redick to discuss all things podcasting and basketball. While they were talking, the conversation moved to the latter’s greatest moments. To the casual viewer, Redick has had some memorable ones- from silencing Stephen A. Smith on his own show to hosting a basketball podcast with LeBron.

But when asked what has been the most memorable highlight from his post-retirement career so far, the Duke sharpshooter said:

“My greatest moment, ever, on a podcast was when LeBron tried to cap and say that he didn’t watch his highlights.”

The conversation transitioned into the exact clip where the Lakers star tried to play off watching his highlights. Instead of admitting he went online to watch his top plays, James claimed his highlights would just randomly end up on his socials while he was scrolling.

JJ immediately stopped Bron and gave him the ‘I know you’re lying’ look on their show. A retired NBA player himself, Redick admitted how current and former players tend to watch the highlights from their glory days.

To be fair to Redick, LeBron has been caught blatantly lying so many times throughout his career that it has become a bit of a running joke in the NBA.

“LeCap” and his history of lying in the media

James is called a lot of things due to his heroics on the basketball court. But one of his lesser-known nicknames comes from his tendency to lie on numerous occasions, for no apparent reason.

There are videos of James getting caught lying on television, during interviews, or in his post-game press conferences. For instance, his comments on listening to the artist Takeoff from 2010, when in fact, his debut mixtape with Migos came out in 2011.

The NBA community has taken notice of James’ numerous fibs, and the joke has become so widespread that James himself has become aware of what the community thinks.

He proved as much when he was interviewed a few days after fellow 2003 draftee Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement. On media duty for the Lakers, James claimed to know about Melo’s retirement, because he had helped him shoot the video a few days prior.

He went on to add “people probably think I’m lying”, just going to show how widespread the running joke has become.

So, given that LBJ has a history of lying about the most minuscule things, it was a sight to behold when Redick called him out so casually on their podcast.