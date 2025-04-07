Shannon Sharpe Fired Up Over Kenyon Martin’s ‘Can’t Guard Us’ Comment As They Combat Each Other On Potential Lakers-Nuggets Series

The Los Angeles Lakers have climbed up to the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-30 record. Their recent 126-99 road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the table toppers in the West, has stamped the Lakers as one of the best teams in the league. Led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers are now eyeing their playoff opponents.

Advertisement

Amidst the speculations, massive Lakers fan Shannon Sharpe is confident that his team can take on anyone in the league. Unc has been very vocal about his love for LeBron and the Lakers and believes that they are capable of winning the title this season.

He got into a debate with guest Kenyon Martin on the latest episode of Nightcap over this topic. There’s a lot of history between the Lakers and the Nuggets in the playoffs in recent years. Statistically, the Nuggets are not the team LeBron’s squad should face in the playoffs. Martin agrees with what the records represent.

However, Sharpe is confident that history will not repeat itself. He said, “Which one [of the Nuggets players] gon’ grab Luka, which one gon’ grab Austin Reaves, and which one gon’ do something with GOAT James? I’m just waiting for you. You’re a defensive specialist. Who you putting on Luka?” What Martin said in response infuriated Sharpe.

“Y’all can’t guard us, so it don’t matter,” Martin said. As per the former NBA star, the Nuggets can double-team Luka and LeBron and force others in the team to make shots. Even though Austin Reaves has proven to be the best third option, Martin believes that he can’t carry the Lakers in the playoffs.

KMart acknowledged Reaves’ recent run and gave him the nod as a good player, but the playoffs are a whole different ball game, and he doesn’t think Reaves is prepared for it yet. Despite his strong opposing views, Sharpe stood his ground, rooting for the Lakers. The NFL legend, famous for his “Lakers in Five” rhymes, believes his team is ready for the Nuggets.

If the Lakers face the Nuggets in the playoffs, it isn’t going to be an easy battle. Coach JJ Redick has had sleepless nights before facing Nikola Jokic’s team in the regular season. A month ago, he said, “I pretty much haven’t slept since we walked off the court in Portland.” The sleepless nights while preparing for the Nuggets paid off as they defeated them 123-100.

So, if the probable series rolls around, it’s going to be an uphill battle for the purple and gold, but if they win it, it’ll be a legendary story of a comeback after two playoff series losses.