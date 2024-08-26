Cameron Brink Shows off $905 Bag During Night Out

Cameron Brink’s WNBA season ended prematurely in mid–June because of a torn ACL. She missed out on the chance to represent the USA Women’s 3×3 Basketball Team at the 2024 Olympics, while her pro-hoops growth took a significant hit. However, Brink has kept her spirits up thanks to her love for fashion. The Los Angeles Sparks Center has dazzled fans with her luxurious outfits and accessories during public appearances.

Brink once again made a style statement during her recent night out with her friends in LA. She wore a cropped tank top of a blue and gray hue alongside a mini-skirt of the same colors. She chose knee-high boots to go with the outfit.

But the most eye-catching feature of her outfit was her handbag.

Brink was carrying Alexander Wang’s Heiress Flex Bag in Crystal Mesh. It is made up of 80% crystal glass and 20% cowhide. The crystal mesh was made by using a burnished technique, which gives the impression that the bag is a retro piece.

The purse comes with a metal zipper at the top. The leather strap which is used to open and close it has Alexander Wang’s logo on it. The sparkling piece is worth $905 and can be bought from Alexander Wang’s official website. Brink likes the brand a lot.

In early June, before her season-ending injury, the Sparks rookie showed off her Alexander Wang collection on one of her Instagram stories. She wore a light blue elastic bra in a ribbed jersey coupled with a pre-style cropped cami and buttoned-up twinset. She complemented her bluish upper body outfit with a stylish black mini skirt.

Apart from Brink, Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum has also shown an affinity to the brand. In May, she went all out with an Alexander Wang all-black leather outfit. She donned a sleeveless cropped waistcoat alongside low-waist crochet trousers. The Aces guard kept the waistcoat unbuttoned to flash her style quotient.

Wang’s clothing often exudes both casual and luxurious characteristics. This unique blend has been appealing to many celebrities. The brand’s growth has been incredible ever since its launch in 2007.