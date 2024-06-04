mobile app bar

Cameron Brink Shows Off $670 Combination to Her 1 Million Followers

Sourav Bose
Published

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Brink remains in the spotlight following a rapid development in her career. The youngster is also thriving under these circumstances, riding a wave of popularity. Recently, she even made an active effort to sustain this hype, showing off her wardrobe collection to her fans.

The 22-year-old uploaded a selfie on her Instagram story, flaunting the wearables of the luxury company, Alexander Wang. The Los Angeles Sparks rookie embraced their $670 worth of a combination of clothes, captivating the attention of her 1 million followers on the platform.

She wore the brand’s $220 worth of logo elastic bra in a ribbed jersey while posing for the picture. Additionally, Brink had put on their pre-styled cropped cami & button-up twinset, priced at $450 on the company’s official website. Following this, the New Jersey-born topped off her fondness for the luxury brand by giving its official Instagram handle a shoutout in her story.

Shortly after this, a basketball fan account uploaded a screenshot of her story on X (formerly Twitter), garnering the attention of the followers on the platform.

This highlighted her infatuation with streetwear while capturing her willingness to try out different styles. Over the years, this has aided in her landing numerous brand deals and collaboration offers, boosting her public recognition. Although it remained unclear whether her latest post was an extension of this, it still showcased her inclination for modern fast fashion.

In recent times, the youngster has even started drawing inspiration from several sources, capitalizing on the rising exposure.

Cameron Brink remains on track to become a fashion icon

During the Sparks’ away clash against the Indiana Fever last month, Brink caught the eyes with an iconic outfit. She wore an all-white fit to the game, mesmerizing the surrounding crowd.

Consequently, a social media representative of the WNBA encouraged her to reveal the details of her wearables. The rookie gracefully rose to the occasion, stating, “I’m wearing my little New Balance Tennis Set. I wanna be like Coco Gauff. New Balance 650s [sneakers]. Old school socks”.

This extended the narrative around her fashion, adding volume to the talks of her becoming a style icon in the WNBA. With the youngster enjoying every little moment around these conversations, her endeavors are set to sustain in the coming years.

Brink can truly make a name for herself in the fashion circuit, adding to the WNBA culture to usher in a new era in the league.

