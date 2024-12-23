mobile app bar

“Can I Hold a Few Dollars?”: Jaylin and Jalen Williams Show Alex Caruso and His $81 Million Contract Love

Advait Jajodia
Published

Jaylin and Jalen Williams (L) and Alex Caruso (R)

Alex Caruso was recently rewarded with a four-year, $81 million contract extension by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Showcasing their strong team camaraderie, Jaylin and Jalen Williams shared their reactions to the exciting news on social media.

Jalen Williams shared NBA insider Shams Charania’s Instagram post reporting the news on his Instagram stories. Instead of a typical congratulatory message, the OKC forward jokingly said, “Dinner on you buddy…Old a**.”

Jaylin Williams also had a similar Instagram story as a reaction to the signing of the extension. He hilariously asked Caruso for a small favor after the latter signed his new contract.

“can I hold a few dollars @acfresh21,” Jaylin captioned his Instagram Story.

The OKC is a young team and such off-court activities display just how strong this close-knit group’s chemistry is.

Caruso would be even more appreciative of his teammates’ jokes as the contract extension holds significant meaning for him. Not only is this the largest contract he has ever signed, but it also carries an extra layer of sentimental value.

This moment completes a full-circle journey for Caruso as he started his professional career with the OKC G-League affiliate and was coached by the Thunder’s current head coach, Mark Daigneault.

Paying an average of $20 million per year for a player like Caruso is a great investment for the OKC Thunder. The two-time All-Defensive Team player has demonstrated his value as a key contributor to a championship-winning team (with the Lakers in 2020).

He has significantly improved his playmaking abilities and spot-up three-point shooting in recent years. Further, his intangibles, such as relentless hustle and veteran leadership, are set to provide immense value to a young Thunder team looking to grow and compete for the title in the coming years.

