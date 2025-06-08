Recalling Tough Nikola Jokic Assignment, Nicolas Batum Credits Alex Caruso’s Elite Defense Amid NBA Finals

May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure form Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

When the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Alex Caruso last offseason, it was widely regarded as a smart move because Caruso solved a lot of the problems that Josh Giddey created for them. A sensational defender, Caruso made his name in the G-League but burst onto the scene with the Lakers in 2018. Since then, he’s only gotten better, even winning a ring with the Purple and Gold in 2020.

Advertisement

His impact shows up loudly in the numbers. The Thunder posted a 113.0 defensive rating last season without him. With Caruso in the lineup for 54 games this season, they improved that figure to 109.5. More tellingly, Caruso’s personal defensive rating dropped to 103.8 — one of the league’s best among perimeter defenders. His instincts, quick feet, and impeccable timing allow him to disrupt even the most efficient scorers.

On The Old Man and The Three podcast, LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum recalled watching Caruso defend Nikola Jokic with rare success. Batum, who has taken on Jokic himself, understands how hard it is to rattle the Denver Nuggets star.

“If you get to switch up on a guy like Jokic, it’s going to be tough to slow him down,” Batum said. “He is the best player in the world, but the way he guarded him, he was just moving around trying to play. Because Jokic has a computer in his brain, so you have to if you try to outwork him, you won’t. But you have to outsmart him sometimes and mess up with the computer upstairs, and he did that.”

Batum, a 16-year veteran who has guarded Hall of Famers like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony, knows great defense when he sees it. Caruso’s approach stood out. Batum once believed he defended Jokic better than most. After watching Caruso throw him off with smart angles, deceptive stunts, and precise footwork, he reconsidered his approach. “That sneaky signing that nobody talks about it’s been huge. It’s huge!” he said about Caruso’s acquisition by OKC.

Even before the Bald Mamba got there, OKC was a sensational perimeter defensive side. Lu Dort’s reputation precedes him, and Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace were already really good last year. Caruso’s arrival has just made them even better. Batum recognized it. Jokic certainly felt it. And Thunder fans witness it every night.

OKC did not just acquire a role player — they secured a difference-maker. One who understands how to shift momentum, who takes pride in making stars uncomfortable, and who knows how to win. That is why Caruso fits perfectly in Oklahoma City. And that’s why the Thunder continue to surge as the playoffs unfold.