Can James Harden Return to All-Star Status in the 2024–25 Season?

James Harden will enter his 16th NBA season this year with the Los Angeles Clippers. Last season, Harden put up 16.6 points,8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. It was his lowest scoring average since his sophomore year(2011-12).

Advertisement

Widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Harden hasn’t made an All-Star team since 2022 because of his reduced numbers. However, there is a high chance of his numbers surging this season.

Here are some reasons why he can make the All-Star team during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Harden is in good shape

The Clippers star has often been criticized for being out of shape. However, his physique stood out when he appeared for his first training camp with the Clippers. A few days ago, he revealed that he has never felt this fit since he turned 30 years old.

During a media interaction, the 35-year-old said, “[I feel] great. The start of the season, I’m probably, not probably, I’m going to be in the best shape I’ve been in probably five, six, seven years.”

Harden has significantly cut his body fat percentage. He will be light on his feet, which will further enhance both his stamina and speed. During some recent videos from the training camp, his first-step looked lightning quick, reminiscent of the prime version of Harden with the Rockets.

Since he already has a strong upper body, a leaner lower body will further help him create separation and become a bigger threat on the offensive end compared to last season.

Apart from that, having a lighter body will also help him stave off injuries and enable him to perform to the best of his capabilities for most of the season.

However, the situation around Harden can also pave the way for an All-Star level season for him.

Harden doesn’t have to share the ball with more than one elite scorer

Since the 2020-21 season, Harden has always played with more than one 20+ PPG scorer. When he joined the Nets, he was with two elite scorers in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Both these players put up 25+ points a game and somewhat limited his scoring. His usage rate with the Rockets used to be in the 35-40% range, but with the Nets, it dipped to 27-28%.

Subsequently, when he joined the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season, Joel Embiid was the top scorer of the team. The 76ers Center is someone who needs the ball a lot in his hands to work his offense.

Moreover, Harden’s arrival coincided with Tyrese Maxey’s offensive development, another player who also likes to dominate the ball. Therefore, Harden saw the ball even less than his Nets days, and his usage was restricted to 25%.

Then he arrived to the Clippers last season. Apart from sharing the ball with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, he also had to share it with Russell Westbrook, who was in the sixth man role. As a result, his usage rate dropped to 20.5%, the lowest since his sophomore year.

But now that both George and Westbrook have left, Harden’s usage rate will likely get up to 30% and he will be able to play more like his prime self as a scorer. That will certainly raise his chances of averaging numbers worthy of an All-Star nod.

Moreover, there can be times when he is the sole focus on the Clippers’ offense.

Harden is set to have a bigger offensive role

Leonard is still recovering from his persistent knee inflammation issues. While he is expected to get ready by the opening night of the 2024-25 season, there is high likelihood that he will be rested during back-to-back fixtures and/or on other occasions as well.

Apart from that, Leonard’s involvement in the regular season can see a decline since his body fell apart after playing 68 games last season for the first time in seven years. During a recent interaction with the media, Kawhi admitted that he will prioritize winning a chip over playing 82 games,

“I probably ran the top five most miles per game last year. Or top-10. All coming off a torn meniscus. So we gotta see if that’s beneficial for me or not.”

This means that there can be many nights when Harden will have complete control of the offense. It will surely enhance his chances of putting together much better numbers than his previous years.

Conclusion

Apart from Leonard and Harden, Norman Powell is the only significant shot-creator for the Clippers. As the Floor General, the onus will be on Harden to carry this Clippers offense. He has worked himself into shape to do that, and considering his experience, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has a terrific season.

There is a high likelihood that he goes north of 20 points and 9 assists a game. These numbers don’t necessarily translate into an All-Star berth in the stacked Western Conference. But if the Clippers figure out a winning formula, Harden’s chances to make his first All-Star team since 2022 will increase significantly.

In other words, while nabbing an All-Star berth is more difficult than ever in the league, Harden will certainly put up All-Star level numbers this season.