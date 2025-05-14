James Harden’s Gift is Sometimes His Curse: Paul George Breaks Down Clippers Star’s Playoff Struggles

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA Playoffs were a roller coaster of ups and downs for Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden. He failed to produce when the team needed him the most in their decisive Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Former Clippers teammate Paul George empathizes with Harden. He has witnessed firsthand how great The Beard can be, but highlights how that talent is also a curse.

Los Angeles had the opportunity to stamp an appearance in the Western Conference Semifinals. Unfortunately, they didn’t stand a chance in Game 7, falling by a score of 120-101. The Clippers needed James Harden to perform at the caliber he is capable of. Instead, he was a shell of himself.

Harden put forth a disappointing performance of 7 points, 5 rebounds and 13 assists. He only attempted eight shots while converting on just two of those. His ability to facilitate was on par, but the Clippers needed him to be aggressive.

Paul George played one season alongside Harden in 2023-24. From playing closely with the 2018 MVP, he realized the give-and-take that comes with Harden’s skill set. He revealed on The Pivot Podcast, that Harden’s ability to do so many things has proven to be a reason for his downfall.

“At times, his gift is how good he is. It sometimes is his curse,” George proclaimed. “Because he can do so many things, he doesn’t know which one he wants to be or he needs to be for that specific game.”

George revealed the issue Harden faces is something that has plagued him throughout his career. It’s a fine line to balance creating opportunities for others and asserting himself into the game offensively. The Clippers needed the assertive Harden in Game 7 but got the passive.

This has become a bad habit for Harden in his past playoff performances. He has earned an unfortunate title suggesting he doesn’t perform top level when it matters most.

Regardless, George doesn’t blame Harden too much. He believes this is something Harden will learn from and correct ahead of next season. This past season, Harden earned his first All-Star selection since 2022. He has shown he is still able to be the Harden of old. He just needs to do it more consistently and reliably.