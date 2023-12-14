“Can We Get A F**king Stop?!”: Stephen Curry’s Outbursts From Warriors Loss Amidst Draymond Green’s Suspension Get Leaked

Warriors fans are much more accustomed to seeing Stephen Curry be cool, calm, and collected. So, when he does decide to tap into his temperament, it’s a clear cut sign that things have gone awry. Unfortunately for Golden State, this is exactly what happened last night as audio leaks from their loss to the Phoenix Suns show just how heated Curry was as his team of 15 years failed to play up to the mark as they played ‘catch-up’ all night long.

The audio leaks confirm that Steph said everything from, “This is f**king terrible,” to very blatantly calling out his teammates’ defensive lapses by asking them, “Can we get a f**king stop?!” The Dubs in fact, did not get a stop and would lose the game 119-116.

The 2x MVP, who has been the Warriors’ saving grace, was the only ‘GSW vet’ out on the floor. Klay Thompson had been benched along with Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney while Draymond Green had been ejected for punching Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Despite Curry’s presence out on the floor, the Warriors would come up with the loss as Steph missed the potential game-tying 3. Golden State is now 10-13 following this loss.

The Warriors are quite the mess at the moment

Klay Thompson, a man known for his sharpshooting, was benched by his head coach when the team needed a 3. Andrew Wiggins, who was an All-Star not too long ago was also benched during this moment. Steve Kerr opting to go for youth over veteran talent is intriguing but also concerning for GSW’s future.

Of course, the overarching story for the Warriors is the fact that Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely for what he did to Jusuf Nurkic. He will have to meet certain requirements for him to be welcomed back to play.

In the midst of this all, Stephen Curry is averaging 29.1 points on 42.2% shooting from beyond the arc as he puts together a quality offensive season yet again. After going 8-24 from the field in the loss to the Suns, Curry spoke about the Warriors’ recent struggles.

“We got to make the necessary adjustments if, you know; it’s frustrating that we’re not playing the way we want to. But you like the guys playing with confidence when they come in.”