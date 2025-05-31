Jermaine O’Neal Recalls Reggie Miller’s Precise Routine, Points Out Similarities to Steph Curry and Ray Allen

In the NBA, it’s never guaranteed that one will play on the same team as an all-time great, let alone with multiple. Former Indiana Pacer Jermaine O’Neal is one of the few ex-players who can say that he played alongside several greats. Recently, the six-time NBA All-Star reflected on Reggie Miller’s meticulous habits during their time as teammates.

During his appearance on the Out The Mud Podcast, O’Neal discussed Miller’s commitment to routine, which podcast co-host Tony Allen suggested might have been steeped in superstition.

So many players have these specific things that creep into the territory of being rituals. Everything needs to be perfect for their preparations to be complete. From eating the same meal before every game to listening to the same song, it’s always gotta be the same. For Reggie Miller, it had to be the same and on time.

Discussing Reggie Miller’s routine, O’Neal stated that the Pacers’ legend did “everything on a timely basis; literally, everything is about on a timely basis.

Emphasizing Miller’s consistent daily practices, O’Neal continued, stating, “He [would] shoot at the same time. He [would] eat his Snicker bar at the same time. He [would] drive the same route. Everything [was] precise.”

Such routines are common among NBA players, who often establish strict habits to maintain peak performance. These rituals, sometimes rooted in superstition, help athletes to stay focused and consistent. Miller’s regimen exemplified this mindset.

Miller’s dedication extended beyond just his commute and snacks. “He would look at the clock and know exactly what time it was without looking at his watch,” O’Neal recalled. “Everything was down to the minute.”

O’Neal then recounted a short but infamous story about the late Indiana Pacers’ media relations director, David Benner, participating in Miller’s pre-game routine.

“The late great Benner, [who] used to do all of our media stuff for the Pacers.” he remembered, “He used to always bring him his Coke at the same time. And that’s what made [Reggie Miller] great.”

He compared Miller’s attention to detail and routine to that of elite shooters Ray Allen and former teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. “Reggie, Steph, Ray, and Klay all had the same similarities. All those shooters had the same similarities,“ stated O’Neal. Podcast co-host Tony Allen agreed and added that shooters were superstitious.

“They got a superstition about [themselves]. Sounds like they want to [involve] repetition [into] everything.” said Allen, “When I wake up, when I put on my socks, to heading out the door. [Because] you build some sort of consistency. Just like with your shot, you want to shoot the same way every time.”

Reggie Miller’s dedication to his craft led to a host of legendary achievements. By the time he retired, the New York Knicks’ nemesis had finished with 2,560 made three-pointers, which was the record at the time of his retirement. He now sits at sixth on the NBA’s all-time threes made list.

Steph Curry, who many believe has revolutionized the NBA into today’s heavy 3-point shooting game, is now the league’s all-time leader with over 4,000 three-pointers. His pre-game rituals and shooting drills have become a spectacle for fans and are regularly featured in live pre-game broadcasts.

“I’ll tell you the thing that really jumped out to me about Steph and Klay in particular. As I the first day I walked into the gym, I see they’re shooting at opposite goals, and so I just stopped and watched them shoot. I hear him counting, and [when they hit the rim and] go in, he doesn’t count,” O’Neal explained.

O’Neal continued to describe the shooting routine he witnessed involving Steph and his “splash brother,” Klay, after relocating to the Bay Area to play for the Golden State Warriors during the 2012-2013 season. It was that routine that confirmed to him Steph and Klay were going to be all-time greats.