Carlik Jones Gets LeBron James Inked on Him to Honor Iconic Triple-Double Performance

Playing against the USA’s 2024 basketball team was intimidating for any country. It was an ‘Avengers Assemble’ moment for the American fans with a squad stacked with the best players in the NBA, like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James, all on the court together. For Carlik Jones of South Sudan, however, that dream was all about one man: LeBron.

Jones, who was born in the US but now plays for the African country, put up a triple-double in an exhibition game heading into the 2024 Olympics. He scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists in a 101-100 loss to the US. It was a commendable effort, but the highlight for Jones came after the final buzzer.

Jones and LeBron embraced, a moment that was perhaps etched into the 27-year-old’s mind forever. To immortalize it and keep it close to his heart (literally), Jones has now shared the footage of a tattoo he has of himself and Bron.

The tattoo has been drawn on Jones’ back and is incredibly detailed, and shows that he considers it to be a moment that won’t ever be surpassed in his career. Whoever did the ink job, however, was the real MVP. That’s how good and clear it looks.

Carlik Jones had LeBron tatted on him after dropping a triple-double vs. Team USA last year (@carlikjones, @maretattoo h/t @inkednba) pic.twitter.com/1dshBmSihe — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) July 20, 2025

For LeBron, too, it was a nice moment. And although the U.S. side defeated South Sudan 103–86 convincingly in the Olympics group stage, the Los Angeles Lakers legend remembered the exhibition game as one where he truly enjoyed the fight they put up.

“I’m going to be honest: I like those better than the blowouts,” said James, after the game. He’s right, of course. After all, as coach Steve Kerr pointed out, when the world is playing against a team full of NBA legends, they’ll treat it like the biggest one in their lives. Nothing can be taken for granted.

South Sudan, unfortunately, bowed out of the group stages at the Games. The U.S, on the other hand, unsurprisingly, won the Gold medal, thanks largely to the big trio of Bron, Curry, and Durant.

The question that now needs to be asked is if the band gets back together again soon. We certainly hope so.