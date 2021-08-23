“You Win Both Games, I Went For The Quiet 40”: New Knicks Guard Evan Fournier Reveals He Wouldn’t Want To Play The Flashy Game To Help His Team Win

Evan Fournier is all set to bring his scoring talents to the New York Knicks, but don’t think that he’ll be going for a flashy style of play any time soon.

The former Nuggets, Magic, and Celtics guard will look to provide an extra kick to the Knicks’ offense this year as they look to make the playoffs for a second straight year.

Fournier spent a large chunk of his NBA offseason at the Tokyo Olympics where he helped France secure a silver medal at the event.

Every NBA player has their own style of play, but if you asked Fournier if he prefered to play flashy or quietly to help his team win, he’ll always go for the latter.

Evan Fournier Would Rather Have A Silent 40 Piece Than A Loud 27 To Win A Game

Fournier has been known to be a bucket getter. Since the 2015-16 NBA season, Fournier has not averaged belowe 15 points a game, with his best years coming in 2019-20 when he averaged 18.5ppg for Orlando and the first part of the 2020-21 season before he joined the Celtics when he was averaging 19.1ppg.

Fournier’s scoring prowess continued into the Olympics. He was the top scorer for France, averaging 18.7ppg in the tournament.

His best game was probably his first where he scored a game high 28 points to upset Team USA in the group stage 83-76.

So, if you presented Fournier with two options, where option one is scoring a flashy and loud 27 points with a lot of dunks and highlight plays and option two is scoring a silent 40 points with all layups and freethrows (both options include that you win the game), which one would he pick?

Well, according to his latest Tweet, the Knics guard is definitely rocking with the latter.

You win both games obviously. I went for the quiet 40 https://t.co/4pDUPWYVAc — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) August 22, 2021

It’s definitely a tough argument as knowing that you’re winning the game either way changes things. Do you want to end up being on a highlight reel or stuffing the stat sheet with an under-the-radar performance? Fournier chose his side, but there’s definitely a case to be made for the other side. This fan brought up one argument:

also depends on how good of a player you are. If you’re a superstar who can drop 40 anytime then a loud 27 is probably more preferable — kap (@hopefulmetsfan) August 22, 2021

