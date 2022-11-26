Mr ‘I Got $20 Million to Impregnate Madonna’ Dennis Rodman Got the ‘Baddest Women’, per Shaquille O’Neal

Dennis Rodman is perhaps the most eccentric superstar in the history of the NBA. The man has done it all, from dying his hair several different colors, to marrying himself.

If that isn’t the definition of eccentric, then who knows what is? Yet, despite being in a loving relationship with himself, The Worm could never resist the ladies.

If you ever saw Rodman at a nightclub, he always had women at his side. And, according to Shaquille O’Neal, that is what made him the biggest superstar on the LA Lakers.

Shaq believes Dennis Rodman was the biggest superstar on the 99′ Lakers

There are plenty of things that make a great NBA superstar. A good game, basketball IQ, the “X-factor”, so and so forth.

However, according to Shaquille O’Neal, there was only one superstar when he was on the Lakers in 1999. That person is not himself, not Kobe Bryant, but Dennis Rodman.

Why? Because The Worm would always have the “baddest” girls with him anytime he went to the club.

Shaq went into detail regarding Rodman’s behavior on the 99′ Lakers. This included skipping showers after games and going to nightclubs to hang out with women.

A pretty crazy lifestyle to say the least. But, then again, it isn’t anything new for Dennis, who has considered doing some even crazier things.

The Worm once claimed he received $20 million to impregnate Madonna

Dennis Rodman has had a pretty insane life. He’s accomplished so much and faced so many hardships all in just 61 years. Of all the things that have happened to him though, perhaps the craziest was when he detailed how pop star Madonna offered him $20 million to impregnate her.

#DennisRodman said he helped #Madonna‘s career when he dated her and she even offered him $20 million to get her pregnant! 😱☕️ pic.twitter.com/i56pA7DrfE — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) September 19, 2019

It truly is amazing just how many insane stories revolve around Rodman. He certainly is one of the more interesting players the NBA has ever seen.

