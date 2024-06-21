Carmelo Anthony Believes Caitlin Clark Has A Certain Number Of WNBA Players Who Dislike Her

Caitlin Clark has been the victim of three of the nine flagrant fouls committed in the WNBA this season, and also several hard fouls that weren’t deemed sinister, but looked painful all the same. Her rough treatment has prompted some fans to accuse players of being jealous and hateful towards the rookie. Carmelo Anthony concurred that a few of Clark’s peers undoubtedly loathe her, but argued that it’s not as widespread as some claim.

Advertisement

On the 7 PM in Brooklyn Podcast, the future Hall of Famer claimed that the narratives about players disliking the Fever star are overblown and all players are getting clubbed in a group with a few bad apples. He said,

“I’m sure there’s a group of girls in the W[NBA] that’s like, ‘Man, f**k her. Now, all of a sudden, we getting this because of [Clark?] It’s a group of that that’s everywhere. But there’s also a group that like, ‘Yo, y’all overdoing it with the narratives. Like, we f**king love Caitlin Clark… We love her, we want her in here. But it ain’t going to be easy for her. We gotta compete too!'”

Anthony added that the league’s veterans are competitive and are making sure she earns her stripes like they did and isn’t being put on a pedestal without deserving it. He claimed that most players realize that Clark is a positive influence on the league but that won’t hinder them from competing hard against a player deemed the next big thing in women’s basketball. Anthony’s take encapsulates the essence of the Caitlin Clark discourse perfectly.

While most players have steered clear of participating in it, Angel Reese is fighting it head-on and wants some of the credit for the unprecedented spike in interest in women’s basketball.

Angel Reese claims Caitlin Clark’s impact is overblown

The Chicago Sky rookie, who has been Clark’s rival since the two battled in the NCAA National Championship Game in 2023, claimed that the Fever star isn’t solely responsible for the stunning growth of the WNBA. In a press conference after a feisty game between the Sky and Fever, she said,

“I know I’ll go down in history, I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, ‘Yeah, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me, too.’ I want y’all to realize that… A lot of us have done so much for this game… there are so many great players in this league that have deserved this for a really, really long time, and luckily, it’s coming now.”

Reese’s comments were a direct swipe at Clark and those who believe she made women’s basketball popular by herself. The rookie has no qualms about being an antagonist as long as she gets credit for fans tuning in.