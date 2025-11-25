Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Kysre Gondrezick is Setting the Tone For a “Lot of Women Athletes”

Basketball is far from the only thing Carmelo Anthony takes pride. Anthony has alwaysbeen very vocal about his religious values and understands the peace faith can bring. Naturally, when he realized Kysre Gondrezick is made up of the same cloth, he couldn’t contain his praise.

Gondrezick was one of the best collegiate basketball players. She was the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, after suiting up for two seasons in four years, the 5-foot-9 guard is no longer in the WNBA.

That transition isn’t easy for any athlete. Thankfully, Gondrezick was able to find solace despite her struggles.

“It’s no secret, I’ve been through some things,” Gondrezick said on 7 PM in Brooklyn. “God had to sit me down to place my eyes on Him. And it was the most beautiful experience I’ve ever been through. I was not just grieving the loss of someone else, I was grieving the loss of myself.”

Gondrezick found herself at her lowest point following the passing of her father, Grant (57). The former NBA player passed away in 2021. The adjustment to losing her father, wasn’t easy for Gondrezick. It took some time, but her faith in God reassured her that she wasn’t dealing with this loss alone.

Everyone can relate to the grief of losing loved ones in some way. Anthony is no different. No matter how many loses one goes through, the process never gets easier. To deal with this, Melo also processes his emotions through his faith, so he understands what the former WNBA star is going through.

“I want to take a quick second to just take my hat off to you become of the transition right through those transgressions. The way you’re moving right now, you set the tone for a lot of women,” Anthony said.

Although Gondrezick isn’t playing professionally right now, she doesn’t have any intention of stepping away from the game. She has ventured into different opportunities, such as modelling for Playboy. She became the first active professional female basketball player to acquire the title of Playmate.

These accolades only speak volumes considering Gondrezick’s obstacles. She may not be Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese, but she has the attitude of a winner. Hopefully, the right opportunity will present itself, and she can return to the WNBA sooner rather than later.