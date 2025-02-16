mobile app bar

NBA All-Star Shoes: Kicks Worn by Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, and Others on All-Star Saturday

Joseph Galizia
Published

Stephen Curry and Fellow All-Stars show up in flashy kicks

Credits: USA TODAY Sports and Nick DePaula

NBA All-Star weekend provides basketball fans the unique opportunity to see their favorite players in action all at the same place. And with all the extra eyeballs watching the league’s best go at it, it’s also a great time for shoe companies to flaunt their products. This contest allows the players to show off their latest colorway designs that might impress the fans in the audience or those watching at home.

The 2025 All-Star festivities continued that tradition. Two days in and there have already been a ton of big-name players showcasing some brand-new kicks. It would not be surprising at all to see these sneakers fly off shelves once they hit the stores. But who had the best ones? Let’s take a look.

Steph Curry: “What The Bay” Curry 12

No All-Star game would be complete without Steph Curry, especially since this year’s games take place at The Bay. The four-time NBA Champion is looking as focused as ever — and his “What The Bay” Curry 12 sneakers are a big reason for that sharpness.

Curry is rocking a pair, once again made by Under Armour, that has Warriors colors, with some orange mixed in them.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Converse SHAI 001

Playing in his third All-Star game this year is OKC Thunder’s superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While he represents the top-ranked team in the NBA, he’s also repping the brand-new Converse SHAI 001 sneaker in all yellow. It’s not only the shoe’s debut, but an “important creation” according to Shai himself.

“When the debut date was set in stone, I started counting down by the hour,” said Shai. “I can’t wait for the world to be able to experience one of my most important creations.”

Nikola Jokic: 361 Degrees Joker 1

Nikola Jokic is obviously in town as the three-time league MVP looks to create more magical NBA moments. He will be attempting to do that this year with his 361 Joker 1s, a shoe that he debuted in December 2024.

The Joker is rocking a bright neon orange pair for the All-Star weekend. Hopefully, those shoes keep him company in the absence of his good friend, Luka Doncic.

Kyrie Irving: ANTA KAI 2

While some players are showing off previously released sneakers, Kyrie Irving is debuting a brand-new pair. The 32-year-old superstar debuted the KAI 2s made by ANTA, his second pair with the famed sports apparel company. The design appears to be an off-shade blue, with unique-looking laces that would intrigue both fashion fans and basketball fans. The trim in the bottom is also specially customized.

Damian Lillard: Dame 9 by Adidas

Damian Lillard is also getting ready for some breathtaking moments during All-Star weekend — and now he has just the right shoe to do it in. The Milwaukee Bucks powerhouse laced up in his Dame 9 Adidas sneakers for practice. They were red, white, and black, and had the names of his three kids written near the toe. (Kali, Kalii, and Dame Jr.)

Dame wasn’t the only one wearing the Dame 9s. His teammate, Andre Jackson, sported them during the Slam-Dunk contest. He later told the press the reason for supporting his fellow Buck.

“That’s my dog. He’s been holding me down since I got to the league and trying to give me tips and advice every day. He’s constantly just trying to give game to me and all of the young guys.”

Jalen Williams: Crazy Two PE by Adidas

Playing in his first-ever NBA All-Star this weekend is Thunder star Jalen Williams. The 23-year-old also got to debut his very first signature sneaker through his deal with Adidas. The shoe, the Crazy Two PE, is laceless, and has a base neon orange color mixed in with some black trim. Hopefully Williams’ game stands out more than these shoes will on the court.

