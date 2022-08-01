Dennis Rodman’s $26.59 million fortune was under threat as ‘terrorist claims’ put his life in danger

Dennis Rodman is one of the toughest NBA players in history, but once, his life was in danger after a stalker made terrorist threats against him.

Dennis Rodman goes down as one of the best rebounders and defenders of all time, and of course, a three-time NBA champion.

Rodman was brought over to the Bulls on Jordan’s request. He used to be a member of the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs before he joined the Bulls, and he gained a reputation for being one of the best defensive players in the league.

In fact, Rodman was part of the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ teams that Jordan used to match up against. The Pistons and Bulls had formed quite the rivalry back then.

The Pistons were notorious for playing a rough style of basketball and invented the ‘Jordan rules’ to slow down the Bulls legend. This would involve fouling him hard, holding him, bumping him, and a lot more to make him physically uncomfortable. Rodman was a major part of that.

However, when the time came, Rodman proved his worth to the Bulls and won three rings with them.

Dennis Rodman had a stalker making terrorist threats against him

By 1999, Rodman was a star in the NBA, and he was being paid like it. Going by Spotrac’s figures, Rodman earned a total of $26.59 million from his salaries by the 1998-99 season.

In 1999, Rodman faced a serious threat to his life which placed his $26.59 million fortune in danger. Allegedly, a woman from Illinois formed a massive obsession with the NBA champion.

At the time, Rodman was a Los Angels Laker, and the Illinois woman believed she could woo the star over and form a romantic relationship with him.

Marie Boguszewski was prosecuted for three counts of making terrorist threats and one count of electronic stalking. The woman made hundreds of attempts to connect with Rodman, trying e-mail, fax, and phone. She requested Rodman to go on dates with her, and she also was willing to pay for s*x with him.

Rodman’s agents chose to not forward Boguszewski’s communication attempts, and for that, she made terrorist threats against them.

