Carmelo Anthony Questions Dwyane Wade If He’s Encouraging LeBron James To Keep Playing

Eastern Conference forward Carmelo Anthony (7) of the New York Knicks and guard Dwyane Wade (3) of the Miami Heat and forward LeBron James (6) of the Miami Heat during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center. The Western Conference all-stars defeated the Eastern Conference all-stars 152-149. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is on the verge of adding another feather to his cap. Next season will be his 22nd in the NBA, the joint-most in league history alongside Vince Carter. But unlike the Hall of Famer, who came off the bench in his last eight seasons, James is still one of the best players in the league. His longevity baffles Carmelo Anthony and he believes Dwyane Wade has a hand in the forward’s insatiable desire to keep playing.

During the latest episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, the duo discussed the veteran forward’s stunning numbers in his 21st season in the league. The 39-year-old superstar averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, and shot 41% from beyond the arc.

Anthony quipped, “Enough is f**king enough,” and advised James to retire and join him and Wade in sitting back and enjoying their lives. He added that the 20-time All-Star had already gotten his son drafted and there’s nothing and no one left for him to topple.

Wade marveled about James’ playing at an All-NBA level two decades after he was drafted, which prompted Anthony to ask jokingly,

“You encouraging him to keep playing? Tell bro, come on man. Come on.”

Wade chuckled, claiming he had no hand in James’ decision to continue playing, and added that he loves watching him dominate at 39. The Heat icon can expect to enjoy a few more years of his former teammate and close friend playing at a high level.

The Lakers superstar has already entered unchartered territory. Only five other stars have played at least 21 seasons in the NBA. They averaged a combined 24 points per game in their 21st campaign, 1.7 fewer than James managed on his own last season.

James is showing no signs of slowing down. He could arguably play at least two more seasons at an All-NBA level, perhaps even more. He’s months away from fulfilling his longstanding dream of playing alongside his son Bronny, who’s now his teammate on the Lakers.

His other son, Bryce, is merely two years away from being eligible to join his father and elder brother in the NBA. James signed a two-year deal contract extension with the Lakers earlier this month, seemingly suggesting he’s already planning on playing alongside Bryce too.

While Wade and Anthony are already astonished about James playing alongside Bronny, their reaction will be priceless when they realize that he’ll likely play with or against his younger son as well.