“Wanted My Own Team”: Carmelo Anthony Hints at Why He Didn’t Team Up With LeBron James and Heat Big 3

Back in 2011 the NBA was facing a huge free agency year for the league. A lot of teams were rebuilding, but all eyes were on LeBron James and his big move to Miami to form the Big Three. Still, he wasn’t the only superstar switching teams. Carmelo Anthony made waves too, heading to New York to become a Knick after his 8-season run in Denver came to an end.

Advertisement

What many people forget is that Melo had the opportunity to join the Big Three and create a lasting legacy for the Heat. But he didn’t want to take that deal, and on the latest edition of his 7PM In Brooklyn Podcast, the newly inducted NBA Hall of Famer explained why.

“The reason why I didn’t take that deal: For one, I was a little uneducated on how the business of basketball worked. I will own up to that,” Melo began. “But for two: I wanted my own sh**. I was in Denver with my own team, my own organization. I didn’t want to be third or fourth fiddle with somebody else. So I came to New York.”

One of Anthony’s co-hosts asked him to elaborate on the “not understanding basketball business” aspect of what he said. “It was a lockout coming,” Melo answered. “The best thing at the time was to get your deal done before the lockout start.”

“They had already took a three-year deal, Bron, D-Wade, Bosh. They took a three-year deal when we was trying to reup. I took a five-year deal.” Because of that, Melo seemingly missed his chance to make the Big Three the Big Four.

Regardless, the famed baller wanted the opportunity to have his own team rather than admit that he just wasn’t ready to take a step back to bigger names. “You are a part of something that is greater,” he said. “You’re not gonna be able to do what you was doing in Denver.”

“At that point in time, at 26 years old, I wasn’t ready to accept that type of role,” he added. “I was just getting into my prime. Why would I get out my prime to sacrifice that? Granted, they won rings in Miami. But I wasn’t ready to sacrifice that. I didn’t know what sacrifice meant at that point in time to really have an impact with those guys.”

It’s admirable to hear how Melo skipped out on what still might be considered the biggest free agency move of all time. The Big Three Heat went on to appear on four straight NBA Finals between 2011-2014, winning two of them. That most likely would have been a clean sweep with Melo by their side, but there would be no beating the “Super Team” allegations if he were there.

Respect is hard-earned in the NBA, and Melo betting on himself showed he had pride in what he was attempting to do. New York was the only place he really wanted to be anyway. Sure, he never got to snag himself a ring, but his reputation in the game seems like it’s better upheld because of it.