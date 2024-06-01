Carmelo Anthony Refuses to Give Anthony Edwards ‘Best Player’ Tag, Describes What’s Missing

In the 2024 playoffs, Anthony Edwards earned immense praise after sweeping the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns and then taking down the defending Champions spearheaded by Nikola Jokic. Many voices hailed him as the potential “Face of the League” after his team’s run to the Conference Finals and believed that Ant-man is the best player in the world right now. However, Carmelo Anthony refused to give Edwards the ‘best player’ tag for a specific reason.

Luka Doncic and Co. just handed Edwards and his T-Wolves a gentleman’s sweep in the Conference Finals. But that was not why Anthony discounts Ant as the best player in the world.

On his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Carmelo Anthony posited that ANT is still a few years away from earning the tag of the best player in the league. Melo expressed that while currently he is not the #1 player in the league, Edwards is on the right trajectory to win the title in a few years.

“I can’t give him that [best player tag] at this moment…He’s [Edwards] on his way to becoming the best player in the NBA. I know he feels like he’s the best player in the NBA…but it’s going to take a little bit more time to solidify,” Melo told co-host Kid Mero and guest Michael Rainey Jr.

The former New York Knicks superstar then added that, if Edwards tweaks his game a little and improves further, he will reach the summit sooner than later. Anthony believes that when Edwards turns 26, we will see him turning into the best player in the league.

Meanwhile, Rainey Jr. pointed out that Ant-Man needs to figure out a way to get buckets when he’s not shooting well. That’ll elevate his game significantly. He also remarked that Edwards reminds him of a 22-year-old Melo, who played with a similar fire inside him.

While the actor brought out the Carmelo Anthony comparison, the young Minnesota Timberwolves guard has often drawn similarities to Michael Jordan.

Is the Michael Jordan hype counterproductive for Ant-Man?



Anthony Edwards’ mix of athleticism and fierce competitive nature has often led to MJ comparisons. The lofty resume of Jordan can be too much to handle for someone like Ant-Man. But then again, knowing ANT, this comparison may also bolster his confidence further.

Jordan began his playoff journey at 22 while Edwards already has a WCF appearance under his belt at that age, which is unbelievable.

However, Edwards still can’t be called the best player in the league as reigning league MVP Jokic and this year’s WCF MVP Luka Doncic are arguably battling for the title. In fact, Edwards didn’t even finish top three in the 2023-24 Regular Season MVP voting.

The Timberwolves guard has made a lot of fans during his incredible playoff run, but the expectations have now grown. The youngster will need to go deep in the playoffs to keep getting the love from the NBA world. Time is on his side and if he remains healthy, he may lift the Larry O’Brien trophy soon.