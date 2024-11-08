Carmelo Anthony Refuses To Tell Jimmy Fallon What He Told LeBron James Following Team USA’S Gold Medal Win

Three-time Olympic gold-medalist Carmelo Anthony was courtside to watch LeBron James and Team USA defend their crown in Paris and after their win over France in the final, the duo shared a warm embrace and exchanged words. Both icons have been asked about the conversation, but neither is willing to spill the beans. Television host Jimmy Fallon, who sat beside Anthony during the final, also tried his best to push the Knicks icon to divulge details about his conversation with the four-time NBA champion but to no avail.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host tried to coax the retired forward to share what he and James told each other, but he politely declined saying, “I still can’t [reveal the conversation]” before smiling mischeviously which amused Fallon. Anthony then explained why he was keen on being physically present in Paris to support James and Team USA, saying,

“You’re in another country, you’re playing against another country, on another’s team home court in their home territory. So when you look in the sideline and you look at a familiarity over there, somebody who’s been through the trenches with you guys, somebody who’s won gold medal with you guys, who really understand the landscape of what’s happening in these last two or three minutes of a gold medal game, that’s the approach you get and there’s a level of respect that’s right there.”

The star-studded roster needed all the support it could get in the incredible final against hosts France. Victor Wembanyama and his teammates refused to go away and kept the game close until clutch time in the fourth quarter.

However, Stephen Curry took over and banked four three-pointers to put the game to bed and help Team USA win gold for the fifth straight time. Despite being the heavy favorites, every member of the stacked roster was ecstatic about living up to the nation’s expectations, a pressure that Anthony is as familiar with as anyone.

Carmelo Anthony is a Team USA icon

The retired forward represented Team USA in the Olympics four times. In 2004, he was part of the roster that had to settle for the bronze medal and was berated for their failure to return home with gold. Anthony, who was 20 at the time, vowed to avenge that loss and did so in style.

He returned to the Olympics in 2008 with the ‘Redeem Team,’ and kept his ego aside and came off the bench for the sake of the team and won gold. He repeated the same feat in 2012 and 2016. He scored 336 points in 31 games for Team USA, the third-highest tally behind Kevin Durant (518) and LeBron James (358).

Anthony couldn’t win the NBA title during his Hall of Fame career, but his three gold medals win make him the second-most decorated Team USA player in history, trailing only Durant, who broke the tie with his fourth in Paris. He’s a national hero and worthy of recognition for his Olympic resume.