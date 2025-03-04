When Kobe Bryant Had to Rely On His Lakers ID During “Beer Run” With Jimmy Fallon

Kobe Bryant was one of the biggest superstars that the basketball world had ever seen. Few players accomplished more in their time on the court, and few were as famous off it. Everyone seems to have a Kobe story, and pretty much all of them are from when he was already “the” Kobe Bryant.

On a 2015 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, though, Kobe and Jimmy shared a story from a time before the Lakers legend was a household name.

The year was 1996, and both Kobe and Jimmy were at a party in LA. Kobe was in his rookie season, and Jimmy was an aspiring comedian, still two years away from joining Saturday Night Live. The two got into Kobe’s car for a beer run and, not being too familiar with Los Angeles yet, ended up at a store called Pink Dot on Sunset Blvd.

There was only one problem: Pink Dot only delivered. You couldn’t just walk in and buy anything. Fallon recalled how it all went down, while Kobe chimed in with a few details.

“We knock on the glass, and the guy goes, ‘What do you want?’ We go, ‘We want beer!'” the comedian said. “And he goes, ‘I can’t sell you beer, we don’t sell anything here. We have to deliver it to you.'”

Kobe solved the problem by pulling out the ultimate status symbol in L.A., his Lakers ID card. He put it up against the glass and told the guy, “I’m a Laker.” A few minutes later they were back at the party with five cases of beer, the heroes that saved the day.

Kobe Bryant and Jimmy Fallon forged a friendship that lasted over two decades

Kobe appeared multiple times on The Tonight Show, and whenever he and Fallon got together, they would reminisce and share stories about what it was like to raise girls (Kobe had four, Fallon has two).

Just five years after they shared their beer run story, though, Kobe was gone, the victim of a tragic helicopter accident that took his life and the lives of eight others, including his daughter Gianna.

Fallon paid tribute to Kobe on his show, delivering a touching monologue that recalled their long friendship. He exhorted everyone watching to follow Kobe’s example. “Love your family, love your teammates, and outwork everyone else in the gym.”

Fallon brought it full circle by concluding his tribute to the place their friendship began, saying, “Kobe, when we meet again, we’re going on a beer run.”

Kobe Bryant was an example in a lot of ways. His work ethic and focus was the stuff of legend, but off the court he was a deep thinker, a good friend, and a devoted dad. He died just over five years ago, but his impact will remain with the fans for life.