Carmelo Anthony Reveals His Favorite Jordans He ‘Took From Michael Jordan’ And Made His Own

Merely a few days after catching the US Open 2024 at the Flushing Meadows, Carmelo Anthony has made his way to Portland for the unveiling of a dispensary. During this same occasion, Melo answered a question about his favorite Jordan sneakers – highlighting his love for the Air Jordan 2s.

Anthony has been associated with Michael Jordan’s shoe brand since 2004. Representing the brand throughout his career, the New York Knicks legend would’ve worn almost all the editions available. However, a few of his favorite ones are the Air Jordan 1.5’s, 5.5’s, and the 2’s.

“I would say the 1.5’s is iconic… I would say 5.5’s was special because of the story that was going on. But then I would also take the 2 because the 2’s was something that I was able to take from MJ then put my own spin to it. I would say the Denver Nuggets 2’s was definitely…,” Anthony said in an interview with Back To The Basket.

The 40-year-old’s love for the AJ 2’s doesn’t come as a huge surprise. During his early years with the Denver Nuggets, before receiving his signature line with the brand, the forward received a special edition of the shoe – the Air Jordan 2 Melo PE.

While the original shoe came out in 1986, this edition allowed Anthony to pay tribute to his team. Some of the notable features of the iconic shoe included the Nuggets’ colorways – blue, yellow, and white – with leather materials and the word “Melo” written on the tongue.

To celebrate Melo’s 15th season, the Air Jordan 2 PE releases Saturday, June 9 pic.twitter.com/KTkQBrMnnf — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 24, 2018

The New York native primarily donned this specific model during the 2004-2005 NBA season. Playing 75 games in that campaign, Anthony finished with 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Soon after, the brand would reward the youngster with his first signature shoe.