“Carmelo Anthony winning 6th man of the year!! carry on”: Kendrick Perkins declares Melo as the best player coming off the bench in light of his recent performances

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins predicts Carmelo Anthony will win the sixth man of the year. Anthony has been one of the few consistent factors for the LA Lakers this season.

Kendrick Perkins is not one to mince his words. The former Celtics player recently made his prediction for the sixth man of the year this season. Big Perk believes Carmelo Anthony is going to win the accolade by the end of this season.

Though Perkins’ comments might be slightly early, with a good chunk of the season left, one cannot argue his choice. Melo has been one of the few positives in the Lakers’ lackluster season so far. The former Knicks star has been shooting the lights out at Staples Center.

One of the best catch-and-shoot players the NBA has ever seen, Anthony is averaging 17.6 PPG coming off the bench. The ten-time All-Star is shooting 50.0% from the field and an impressive 52.0% from the 3-point line this season.

Melo played a major role in tonight’s overtime win against the Hornets. Anthony dropped 29-points tonight, shooting 69.2% from the field and a staggering 70% from the 3-point line.

Kendrick Perkins believes Carmelo Anthony is on his way to becoming the sixth man of the year.

Melo has been one of the best things that happened to the Lakers recently. The 37-year old was signed on a one-year minimum deal and has been nothing but a plus for the Lakers.

In tonight’s game against the Hornets, Melo was 7-for-10 from the 3-point line. The Lakers struggled with their defense, allowing the Hornets to surge in the fourth quarter. However, Melo and AD helped the Lakers make a comeback, forcing overtime.

CARMELO GIVES THE LAKERS THE LEAD 😤 pic.twitter.com/eTPfvdgbSV — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 9, 2021

Thus Big Perk couldn’t help but applaud the efforts of the veteran, predicting Melo to be the sixth man of the year.

“Melo winning 6th Man Of The Year go hit different at the end of this season! Carry on.”

Melo winning 6th Man Of The Year go hit different at the end of this season! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 9, 2021

Over the years, Melo has excelled in every role that has been assigned to him from being a scoring machine to coming off the bench. However, one thing that has been missing from his decorated resume is a championship ring.

With an injured LeBron James and rusty Russell Westbrook, a lot of the pressure shifts towards Anthony. However, Melo seems to have adapted to that.