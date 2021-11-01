“Didn’t expect Carmelo Anthony to have a defensive performance like he did tonight”: Lakers coach Frank Vogel praises Melo for replicating his 2003 statline against a rookie LeBron James

One of the best defensive teams in the league in recent years, the Lakers are struggling to deliver this season. They are being encouraged to put in the effort by none other than, Carmelo Anthony. Surprised?

Since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, only a few things have gone well for the Lakers. Carmelo Anthony has been one of them. He has been very efficient with his new team averaging 16.7 points a game and shooting 50% from the field. Melo is going absurd from the perimeter, shooting 52.2% from the 3-point line.

Doing all of that in 27 minutes of game time and in his 19th season is pretty impressive. The 37-year old came off the bench in all seven games for the Lakers, he has adapted well as a bench player which is a tough ask from a veteran who used to be the focal point of his teams throughout his career.

The Denver Nuggets legend was a 20 points a game or above player for 15 seasons but has now transitioned well into a bench player. And such has been his change in approach that Melo who was never famous or rather infamous for not putting any defensive efforts for his earlier teams is now averaging 1 block with the Lakers.

That has something to do with yesterday’s game where Anthony did something he has never done since his rookie season.

Carmelo Anthony put up a huge defensive effort and was praised by LeBron James and coach Vogel

The 10-time All-Star registered four blocks and two steals in last night’s game against the Houston Rockets. The last time he did that was in his rookie year against another rookie LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers. Carmelo won that game for Denver Nuggets on 2nd December 2003.

Carmelo Anthony tonight: 23 Points

3 Rebounds

4 Blocks

2 Steals

57% FG

5 threes Only 24 Minutes off the bench. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eC84bS9FIW — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 1, 2021

“When it comes to efficiency and as far as what he’s doing right now, we’re just trying to break down the defense and he’s finding himself, either his man is guarding him and leaving him or he’s in a great rhythm,” LeBron James said on his teammate’s performance. “He’s just taking his shots and knocking them down.”

Even coach Vogel who is a well-known defensive-minded coach was happy with how Melo’s recent effort in trying to shed his reputation of not putting in any effort defensively.

“I didn’t expect him to have a defensive performance like he did tonight,” Frank Vogel said. “It was great. I mean, forget about the steals and blocks and strips. He’s always good with his hands. But he’s in the right position. When you watch him on tape coming into this year, Iike, the effort’s there. He plays hard on that side of the ball..” Vogel said after the game.

The Lakers are 3-0 this season when Carmelo Anthony has scored 20 or more points.

Vogel pointed it out: “and when he’s providing that kind of performance on the defensive side of the ball, with the way he’s shooting it, he’s a huge part of our win tonight.”

It would be absurd for the Lakers to expect this kind of effort from Carmelo on both ends of the floor every night, but they’ll be pretty happy if one of their four 75-best players of all time could help contribute with even half the effort he has put in these first 7 games. And if he does that consistently and leads the Lakers bench, they would surely finish on a top spot for the playoffs.